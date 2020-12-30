National Today, the world’s largest holiday website, crowned Dec. 23 as the big day, with the whole nation being encouraged to binge on their favorite Christmas movies as they spend quality time indoors with the family.
To celebrate the holiday’s launch, National Today conducted a data study to determine the most popular Christmas movie in each state and America’s top 10 festive movies.
In Idaho, Elf was listed as the number one favorite Christmas movie.
I personally am unimpressed by this list that doesn’t include White Christmas or even Rudolph, as well as my other favorites, A Charlie Brown Christmas or Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey. However, here is what National Today says are America’s Top 10 Christmas movies: Home Alone, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Polar Express, Christmas Chronicles, Elf, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Die Hard, The Santa Clause, Love Actually and The Princess Switch.
In case you forgot, your county property taxes were due Dec. 20. Call Idaho County assessor at 208-983-2742, or the Lewis County assessor at 208-937-2320 with questions.
Check out all your local businesses for after-Christmas sales. I start looking for things now for next year’s gifts. You can find some great items at reduced prices, and it’s also a good time to restock on wrapping paper, cards, tags and accessories.
Did you know: In Idaho, 617,646 people visit the state’s seven national parks annually, which generates $38,600,000 in revenue for the state per year. Wow!
We had a quiet Christmas with our kids and a few visitors. Our Christmas box got to the grandkids in Vermont 13 days later than expected, but still before Christmas. We have had plenty of food and fellowship and movies, and now maybe we’re ready to hunker down for some snow? Whatever your New Year plans hold, I wish you peace and joy for 2021. Here’s praying 2021 treats us all a little kinder. Be safe!
