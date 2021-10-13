Did you know FEMA has provided more than $1.1 billion to nearly 170,000 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs for deaths occurring on or after Jan. 20, 2020? In Idaho, there have been 624 applications and 331 awards, totaling $1,900,595.
Don’t forget to stop by the “new” Establishment at 321 Main Street, Grangeville, for Taco Tuesdays. The band 6 to 8 will play. Must be 21 or older.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2020, Idaho women working full-time had median weekly earnings of $731, or 75.7 percent of the $966 median weekly earnings of men.
Nationwide, women earned $891 a week, or 82.3 percent of the $1,082 median for men.
At 75.7 percent, women’s earnings as a percent of men’s in Idaho ranked 48th in the nation out of 50 states and the District of Columbia. Women’s weekly earnings in Idaho ranked 50th, and men’s 41st, nationwide.
Call Frank’s Towing and Recovery in Grangeville for towing, roadside service and lockouts: 208-983-3000; www.frankstowing3000.com.
Mark your calendars for next Friday, Oct. 22: Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center, 318 East Main Street, will be hosting a “Guest Chef Night.” An Italian dinner of lasagna, salad, bread and dessert will be prepared by Nunzio. Cost is $15. Call for reservations, 208-983-9387. This is a family-friendly event, held from 5 to 7 p.m., with live music.
Camas Lanes in Grangeville still has league bowling openings available. Call 208-983-1160.
