The Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College is providing small business consulting by telephone, e-mail, and Zoom meetings. Call 208-792-2465. The following free webinars will be offered in November with instructor Barbara Leachman, all at 1:30 p.m., PST.
◆ Nov. 3: Accounting and Risk: Using Cash Flow Projections
◆ Nov. 5: Evaluate Your Website: Google Business Tools Such as Claiming Your Listing, You Tube, & Analytics
◆ Nov. 10: Accounting and Risk: What Business Lenders are Looking For
◆ Nov. 12: Evaluate Your Website: The Don’t Miss List
◆ Nov. 17: Accounting and Risk: Ten Tips to Reduce Embezzlement Risk
◆ Nov. 24: Accounting and Risk: Tips to Help Protect Your Assets
Pre-registration is required. Call 208-792-2465, or e-mail ISBDC@lcsc.edu. Visit the website at https://business.idahosbdc.org/Events.
•
Camas Prairie Food Bank will host an open house at its new building, 411 E. North Street, Grangeville, Thursday, Oct. 29, 4 to 6:30 p.m. The community is invited to attend, have cookies and coffee, and tour the new facility. The food bank staff and board will be on hand for questions and tours.
•
Last week I inadvertently left Jennifer Simler off my list of Syringa employees celebrating work milestones. Jennifer has been with Syringa for 15 years. Congrats!
•
It’s that time of year when Pine Tree Community Credit Union is collecting cash donations for local food banks. Donate now through Dec. 28 and for every $1 donated, PTCCU will match, up to $1,000 per donation! What a great time to donate and have your money count for double.
In other PTCCU news, Sheri White is a new member service representative at Grangeville and Macayla Knibbe is a new MSR in Riggins. Welcome!
•
Salmon River High School’s 12th grade ELA class in Riggins recently had a special guest Zoom with them and talk about her work as a professional podcast producer. 2013 SRHS graduate Blake Simonson is now a Missoula-based journalist and co-producer of Montana Murder Mysteries. This podcast series is brought to listeners by ABC Fox Montana. Simonson and her colleagues were presented with the E.B. Craney award for excellence in journalism and production.
