Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Grangeville Farmers’ Market plant sale fundraiser Sunday, May 22, 80 Frontage Road, Grangeville, noon to 3 p.m. The market is currently accepting donations of seed packets and plant starts. Call Lara at 253-606-5025.
•
The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce will hold a member meeting Thursday, May 19, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Grangeville Country Club. RSVP to dana@grangevilleidaho.com.
This is for all current chamber members, and anyone interested in becoming a member. Complimentary light appetizers will be provided; a no-host bar is available.
A presentation with Kyle R. Guelcher, director of the North Idaho Small Business Development Center, will be given, as well as time to socialize with local business owners and share ideas for future chamber endeavors.
•
There is a new veterinarian service for White Bird and southern Idaho County. Salmon River Mobile Vet Clinic will be making regular monthly stops at The Confluence (formerly Hoot’s) in White Bird. Upcoming visits are set for May 26, June 23 and July 21, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wellness exams, vaccinations and full diagnostic lab are available. Call 208-271-2337 to schedule. See www.salmonrivermobilevet.com.
•
Did you know: The hashtag symbol (also referred to as the “pound” sign) is technically called an octothorpe? #learnsomethingnew.
