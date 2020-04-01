The Idaho County Free Press office is currently closed to the public. To contact the Free Press during its business hours (currently set for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5p.m.) call 208-983-1200. E-mail any person in the office (for example, my e-mail is lpalmer@idahocountyfreepress.com); log onto www.idahocountyfreepress.com; or connect with us through our Facebook page. The office breezeway is open during business hours if you need to pick up a newspaper or other publications or need us to leave something for you. Let us know how we can help.
*
Irwin Drug on Grangeville’s Main Street invites those needing its services to stop by the store.
If anyone has any concerns about the coronavirus spread or has any other needs that keep them from coming in the store, there are other options to refill prescriptions: by phone at 208-983-1090 or on-line at www.irwindrug.com/. In addition, your locally owned pharmacy is available for curbside and home delivery.
“We appreciate our customers and will do what we need to do to help them feel safe and fulfill their needs,” Irwin owner Chad Jungert said.
*
For the safety and convenience of our patrons the Syringa Pharmacy is offering alternative ways to get prescriptions. Call the Syringa Pharmacy at 208-494-3050 to deliver a prescription to a home inside Grangeville City Limits; mail a prescription; or provide curbside delivery for our Syringa patients located at the VA/PT parking lot.
*
Pine Tree Community Credit Union in Grangeville and Riggins has limited public access to its lobbies at this time. Drive-through will remain open during normal hours of operation. Call 208-983-1558 in Grangeville or 208-628-3125 in Riggins. Log onto www.pinetreeccu.org.
*
The Grangeville Farmers’ Market is seeking vendors for its 14th season. If you have local, homegrown agricultural and food products or homemade crafts, come sell them at the market. The market will begin its 2020 season June 20 - Oct. 3, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Pioneer Park. Contact by e-mail at grangevillefm@gmail.com or visit our website grangevillefm.com.
*
Some people have complained about some salesmen from out of town who are offering coupons door-to-door (vacuum salespeople?) in some very out-of-the-way areas of Idaho County. I had a caller who was worried about this, especially during the COVID-19 concerns. She said she had spoken to county law enforcement who told her the men weren’t doing anything illegal. So, this is just a heads up. Remember, you don’t have to open your door, even in the best of times, but especially now. If you feel threatened, call law enforcement.
*
Due to Governor Little's stay at home order, Idaho County Recycling centers will close all its sites for the 21-day period. This means all sites will be closed Saturday, March 28, April 4 and April 11.
ICR is categorized as a non-essential business. All sites -- Grangeville, Kooskia, Cottonwood and Riggins -- will be closed.
"We appreciate all our patrons and will return as soon as possible so hold onto your recycling until we reopen. Thanks for your patience. Stay safe and healthy!” said volunteer Laura Embry.
*
Kamiah High School science teacher Janna Privette was named 2020 Northern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair top-performing educator at the March event held in Coeur d’Alene. Congratulations, Janna! It should be noted two of her students, Cecily Puckett and Mya Barger, were the fair’s top project winners.
*
Riener’s Grocery in Cottonwood has suspended its weekly grocery ads (in the Cottonwood Chronicle) temporarily as, like all our other local grocers, they are experiencing warehouse shortages. If you have questions, call Gary at the store at 208-962-3811.
*
If you’re anything like me, you were hoping to have Girl Scout Cookies firmly in hand prior to any type of state COVID-19 lockdown. Sadly, most cookies will be delayed in delivery and cookie booth sales have been suspended.
*
I enjoyed on-line (Facebook live) church Sunday, thanks to Grangeville Church of the Nazarene Pastor Ben Boeckel. My dogs sat on my lap and I even sang the songs to them. Only once did Crockett howl.
