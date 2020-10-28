Advanced Welding & Steel on U.S. 95 in Grangeville will be hosting its Halloween Haunted House Trick-or-Treat again. Their Facebook page reads, “This year we are going bigger and better! Our Advanced Welding & Steel haunted house is for everyone, free of charge. Kids of all ages are welcome. We will have a fortune teller, candy and photo ops. Parents —it is a haunted house, so if a child doesn’t want to go through it, there is a door on east side that leads to the treats. Parking is located on the East side of the building. Respect everyone’s boundaries and be six feet apart from one another. Halloween is fun for masks, but not a requirement.”
This is set for Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m.
Salmon River High School’s the 11th grade ELA class in Riggins recently concluded their guest speaker portion of their Independent Reading Podcast Project. They had guest Jordan Rausch, who hosts the podcast America the Bizarre with her husband, Jeremy. Jordan is a 2010 SRHS graduate and is sister to Blake Simonson, last week’s guest. You can check out her site and podcast in several locations including https://www.americathebizarre.com/, where you “Discover America’s Bizarre History.”
Due to COVID-19, most schools have canceled or curtailed their public Veterans Day assemblies and recognition programs this year. It’s a bummer, because they are always so fantastic; however, it’s better to keep everyone safe. Note that Grangeville Elementary Middle School will be hosting a drive-by parade that day. Stay tuned to the Free Press for any upcoming activities.
One Veterans Day celebration that is still on is the Veterans Day Patriots Ball set for Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville. The night will include music, dinner catered by Superior Events, dancing and prizes. Tickets are currently on sale at the Idaho County Community and Veterans Center for $25 per person or $45 per couple. The event will start at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Call 208-983-9387.
I hope you are finding some fun things to do in the crazy times our world is experiencing. I hate to say this in October … but I’m going to, anyway! I have downloaded the Hallmark Countdown to Christmas app on my phone so I can keep track of all the Christmas movie premieres. I watched my first movies last weekend. Don’t judge —it brings me joy!
Have a safe and happy Halloween. See this week’s community page for Idaho County’s Halloween events.
