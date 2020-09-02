This in from Idaho Sewing for Sports: “Calling all former Idaho Sewing for Sports co-workers! We want to have a reunion work party. OK … that sound more fun than it will be…. However, we would love to see you and could use your help. COVID-19 and our efforts to provide PPE for our local and regional health care workers put us behind on a critical and large order. So, let's have a reunion work party! We could use all the help we can get for about a month. Simple sewing, lots of putting parts together, and flexible hour; we need to get this done for our customer. It could be great fun.” If you are interested, call 208-983-0988.
·
In the midst of COVID-19, Pine Tree Community Credit Union has canceled its customer appreciation barbecues for this year. Hopefully next year we will all be able to get together again!
·
A big thank you to Dan Cummins, professional comedian and podcast host (born in Riggins), who donated $6,000 to the purse auction fund. YWCA advocate Kristy Beckstead organizes the annual purse auction fund-raiser (with the help of many area volunteers) with all funds raised helping local people dealing with domestic violence and displacement issues. In April, this event had to be canceled due to COVID. Plans are to hold it again in spring 2020.
·
Note the Camas Resource Center (Department of Health and Welfare) lobby is still locked. Most services are being provided via the phone and video. There is not any food stamps and Medicaid staff in the office. Those who need assistance can call 1-877-456-1233. There is a drop box to the left of the door for any items that need to be turned in.
·
Remember, the USDA food box giveaway, organized in Grangeville by the Camas Prairie Food Bank, will be held the second Thursday of each month through December at Lions Park, starting at 10 a.m.
·
I want to thank Idaho County Free Press summer interns Sarah Fischer and Abby Asker for doing such a great job! They have both returned or will be returning to the University of Idaho for fall semester. We wish them success in their studies. Their help was greatly appreciated. You may notice a new face/voice in the Free Press office as Ryan Adkison, recent U of I graduate, is helping out in sales and marketing.
·
Special thanks goes out to the local Girl Scout Troop 3702-Grangeville for providing the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center 150 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. The veterans appreciate these coffee time cookies very much!
·
The Grangeville Community Foundation grant cycle is open through Sept. 30. For information, e-mail grangevillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com.
·
Assistance is available for renters affected by COVID-19: apply to Idaho Housing at 1-855-452-0801 or go to www.idahohousing.com/covid-19.
