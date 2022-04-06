The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center is seeking volunteers for the coming months. Anyone willing to donate three-to-four hours per week from April through September should call 208-983-0460. Schedules can be flexible.
Grangeville Farmers’ Market will sponsor a “High Tunnel Program” presentation Thursday, April 7, 7-8 p.m., at the Soltman Center. Tia Schumacher with NCRS will be the presenter. All are welcome.
A couple more market dates to put on your calendar: The Meet, Greet and Eat vendor and committee event is set for Sunday, May 1, 2 p.m., at Soltman Center, and the plant sale is scheduled for May 22, noon to 3 p.m., 80 Frontage Road.
Congratulations to Kids Klub, Inc., which recently reached step 4 in IdahoSTARS Steps to Quality program.
Clearwater Ice in Grangeville is hiring for warehouse personnel and delivery drivers. No CDL required. Call 208-983-3878.
As life becomes more normal following the pandemic, there are people at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation who need some company. Do you know anyone who plays piano or other instruments, wants to read or play cards with one of the facility's Grandmas and Grandpas? Activities director Amy Farris is currently looking for volunteers to help make some days brighter! If you or anyone you know may be interested, give Amy a call at GHS, 208-983-1131.
Did you know there are so many varieties of apples that if you ate one every day for 20 years, you will still not have eaten them all?
Do you have a feral, stray or friendly cat that needs neutered or spayed? ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) is holding a spay/neuter clinic April 23 and 24. Contact Dorene at 208-451-0091.
According to WalletHub, Americans spend 6.1 billion hours doing taxes each year. The average person spends 13 hours and $240 completing their 1040. 90% of tax returns are expected to be filed electronically. The average refund in 2022 is $3,473, as of Feb. 25. The IRS received a record number of more than 1,500 calls per second during the 2021 filing season. Only 11% of calls received live assistance, with hold times averaging about 23 minutes.
Interested in how COVID-19 has affected travel in the U.S.?
Filterbuy recently listed states that saw the steepest declines in travel spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysis found that travel spending in Idaho declined by 40.2% — a decrease of $425.6 million —during the pandemic. Still, out of all states, Idaho saw the fourth smallest drop in travel spending from 2019 to 2020.
States with the biggest decline, in order, were New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, Minnesota, Georgia, Maryland, Alaska, Oregon and Michigan.
