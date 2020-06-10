Note that on May 5, Grangeville’s James Rockwell moved his licenses from Summit Financial Networks to LPL Financial.
·
Little River Camping Cabins, located at the mouth of Rapid River, Riggins, are open for business. Call 208-860-1017 or 208-628-3280 for information or to make reservations.
·
The Idaho Department of Labor has contracted with a call center to provide additional agents for claimants who want to talk to someone about their claim beginning Monday. The goal is for claimants to eventually experience shorter hold times.
All claimants who call Labor will be directed to call a new toll-free number: 833-410-1009. An additional 30 people will be available to answer calls, take new claims over the phone and unlock accounts, among other tasks. The call center will be staffed to answer calls from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. MT Monday-Friday. Spanish speaking agents will also be available.
·
The Lewis-Clark State College TRIO Educational Talent Search (ETS) program has established internet hotspots in Kamiah and Kooskia to help better serve the 280 middle school and high school students in the two cities who are taking part in the college’s program.
LC State ETS recently purchased hardware and worked with Mountain View and Kamiah school districts, and Airbridge Broadband, to establish wireless hotspots at Clearwater Valley (Kooskia) and by the football field at Kamiah High School for ETS students to use. AirBridge Broadband donated its time in setting up the hotspots, and is donating bandwidth to feed these hotspots moving forward. Thanks to all for the help with this!
·
In the United States, 99.9 percent of businesses are considered “small businesses.” The COVID-19 outbreak has had a massive impact on those small businesses, with many temporarily closing their doors to adhere to the social distancing mandates.
A study from SmartAsset recently found the places in each state with the strongest small business presence. The study measures IRS data -- determining the number of small businesses operating in each county -- as well as how much income they generate. According to the study, Idaho County ranked among the top places in Idaho.
Idaho County falls in at right in the middle at number five, just behind Blaine, Teton, Valley and Bonneville counties, and on front of Boundary, Jefferson, Bonner, Custer and Madison counties, to round out the top 10.
Additional study details including the methodology and interactive map can be found at: https://smartasset.com/retirement/metlife-annuities-brighthouse-financial-annuities-review#Idaho.
·
So, during the shutdown, Avery and I decided to take an on-line class from Harvard University. They are offering a variety of on-line classes (more than 70 classes are available in many subjects). If you want a certificate, there is a fee that varies for each class. We took an Intro the Life and Works of Shakespeare course. I was thinking a free class would be fairly easy; however, let me assure you, it was not. It took work. I learned a lot and, overall, thought it was very well done. I may decide to take another one. We will see. Now I can put on my resume that I took a class from Harvard – and passed. Right?
·
Did you ever wonder why the words jail and prison are synonyms, but jailer and prisoner are antonyms? The English language is sometimes difficult to figure out.
