Blue Tick Coffee and horses photo

Blue Tick Coffee in Riggins recently had some customers saddle up to the coffee bar for a “ride through” treat.

 Contributed photo

This week is EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Week. Be sure to thank your local EMTs and other emergency workers when you see them! And, remember, these organizations are always seeking help. Talk to someone in your community if you are able to volunteer. This is a rewarding community service experience.

John and Denise Mager of Mager Bargains in Cottonwood purchased the former Grange Supply Building on the northwest corner of Main and Idaho streets. They are planning to put a laundromat in the space; John already has some coin-operated washing machines and dryers. Stay tuned for details in the future!

According to latticenewswire.com, the average job openings rate in Idaho in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 7.43%, with an average of 63,667 openings per month in the state. Almost every business is hiring. Check out the possibilities!

