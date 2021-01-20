A large book giveaway, forced by a move, is available in Cottonwood with more than 500 books. This is taking place at Uhlenkott Storage, unit G-8. Open 24 hours a day; bring a box and take what you want. When leaving, turn off lights and shut door. Books are from the collection of Jerry Wren.
•
Grangeville Farmers’ Market is sponsoring an educational workshop entitled, “Saving Seeds from Your Garden,” presented by Roy Farmer on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 p.m., Soltman Center. Roy will present seed saving basics, types of seed that save best, when to harvest seed, seed viability, how to preserve seed properly and pitfalls in seed saving. This will be an interactive workshop so bring your questions and engage in the open dialogue. Handouts will be available for attendees. Farmer has been involved in gardening since he can remember. His parents always had a garden and the passion stayed with him. Roy lives near White Bird and has a four-acre garden, selling produce at the Grangeville Farmers’ Market during market season. He has been saving seed for three years and enjoys sharing what he has learned and learning from others.
•
According to Farmers’ Almanac, today, Wednesday, Jan. 20, marks the beginning of a 10-day stretch of palindrome dates in the five-digit format (m-dd-yy), common usage in the U.S.
Today is also a seven-digit palindrome date (1202021). This will be the first palindrome-number Inauguration Day in American history, and the next one is in 1,000 years, on 1-20-3021.
A palindrome is a term for a word or phrase that is spelled the same way backward and forward. Some examples of palindromes include level, kayak, civic, radar, solos, tenet; names like mom, dad, Bob, Otto, and Hannah, and sentences like, “Was it a bar or a bat I saw?” or “too hot to hoot.” But some palindromes can be dates, like we have in January and December 2021.
Dr. Aziz Inan, a professor at the University of Portland, Oregon, has been studying palindrome dates for more than a decade and tells the Almanac that 2021 is special because it we will have so many of them:
One is a four-digit palindrome — which occurred on 1-2-21; nineteen of them are five-digit palindromes —which occur in January and December; and two are six-digit palindromes — which also occur in December.
•
IRS Free File — online tax preparation products available at no charge — launched recently, giving taxpayers an early opportunity to claim credits like the Recovery Rebate Credit and other deductions, the Internal Revenue Service said. IRS Free File online products are available to any taxpayer or family who earned $72,000 or less in 2020. MilTax online software will be available on Jan. 19, 2021. Go to IRS.gov/FreeFile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.