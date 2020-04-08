The Idaho County Free Press is currently closed to the public. Know you can call, or e-mail, and the proper persons will get back to you as soon as possible.
We are all on this new-normal journey of isolation and physical distancing and trying as best as possible to navigate the path. Stay home if you can, stay healthy, and, hopefully, we will be able to talk face-to-face soon.
In the meantime, call, e-mail, text, Facetime, Marco Polo, Snapchat, Instagram and check on your friends and neighbors.
There are many essential workers, and we appreciate you for your hard worker and sacrifices.
I’ve seen a lot of people using this time at home to try new recipes, try some do-it-yourself projects and play games. One friend who used to live in Grangeville and now lives in Indiana, Melody Plisky, has completed her four boys’ baby books. The boys are all elementary through high school age. I think this is a great accomplishment!
*
Idaho’s interpreter for the deaf, Steven Stubbs, has been signing (American Sign Language) for the State of Idaho/Governor Brad Little’s COVID-19 updates and people have been falling a little bit in love with him and his interpretive ways. He is so talented with the quick signing, facial expressions and body language. Even in the midst of a pandemic, he is fun to watch.
*
Idaho Community Foundation, the parent organization of Grangeville Community Foundation, announced the creation of a statewide COVID Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho in partnership with United Way and the Idaho Nonprofit Center. The purpose of the fund is to assist low-income Idahoans impacted by COVID-19 remain financially stable. The fund will support immediate human needs not covered by government programs, assistance or other traditional relief programs. Donations made to this fund will be distributed through an online grant process on a rolling basis as funds are available. If you are interested in making a donation, go to: https://www.idahocf.org/covid-19 and click on the North Idaho link.
Applications are now being accepted from human service program providers. Priority will be given to Idaho communities and programs serving populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. For more information and to apply, go to: https://www.unitedwaytv.org/covid-19-response-and-recovery-fund-idaho
*
Know that Larson’s clothing department store is temporarily closed.
*
Super 8 and Gateway Inn are open. The Super 8 pool is temporarily closed as it’s considered a public meeting space.
*
Due to the statewide shut-down order, The Hangout in Cottonwood will not be offering a free Easter dinner this year.
The Hangout is still open for takeout and drive-through. Call 208-962-7383.
*
TripScout surveyed 3,000 of its app users to determine the perception and expectations of travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist with ongoing travel and travel industry changes. The results revealed that 77 percent of travelers have already canceled or rescheduled existing travel plans.
*
Keep checking the Free Press website (www.idahocountyfreepress.com) for updates on Idaho County businesses (openings, closures, special deals) as well as COVID-19 information.
*
We’re living in unprecedented times for our lifetimes. Stay healthy!
