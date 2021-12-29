Wild Earth reported that during the holiday season, 41 percent of pet owners did something special for their pet during the season. I had an Advent calendar for my dogs, dressed them up, got their photos taken with Santa and made them homemade treats. That ticked a lot of boxes!
The City of Riggins recently ran this notice on their Facebook page:
“Congratulations to Cody Killmar, who has been appointed EMS director. Cody will be leaving his position as deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and moving his career to fulltime EMS director.
Cody stated, ‘The medical field is really my passion, especially in the back of an ambulance. My family is excited for this change, and I’m excited to start serving the Riggins community in a fulltime ambulance career. I have big plans for the Riggins Ambulance … watch me accomplish these plans to better our community.’”
A big thanks to Jemmye Green with “Designs by Jemmye.” She bailed us out last minute before Christmas by printing vinyl lettering for a cup and applying it, as well. I love living here where you can call somebody and get help right away.
We had a houseful for Christmas, lots of good food and some laughs. Sunrise Espresso, Crema Café, Irwin Drug, Super 8, Family Dollar, Palenques, Subway, Cash and Carry and Snowhaven were all parts of our celebration, as well as games, music, stories and cooking/baking. I loved having five days off to spend with my girls and family. I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas. Have a safe and happy new year and see you all in 2022!
