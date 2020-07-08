“We regret to inform of the cancellation of Kooskia Days 2020. With a heavy heart and much discussion, it has been decided that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the desire to maintain low numbers in Idaho County,” said one of the community volunteer organizers, Lara Smith. “We love our community and look forward to future events and a hopeful and healthy future.”
·
Note also that most of the Elk City Wagon Road Days activities are canceled, See community briefs for details. As of press time, Stites Days are still on for this weekend and August will bring Elk City Days and the Idaho County Fair.
·
The first in the Free Summer Concert Series, set for this Thursday, July 9, at Pioneer Park, has been canceled. Stay tuned for information on the upcoming concerts.
·
FYI, as of July 1, retailers, including vape shops who sell nicotine, tobacco, or electronic smoking device products, are now required to obtain a permit to legally sell them in the state of Idaho.
The Idaho Legislature has updated Section39-5700. It is now called the Prevention of Minors’ Access to Tobacco Products and Electronic Smoking Devices Act.
·
Thanks to Cash and Carry Market for providing the eggs for the annual Super egg toss, and to Super 8 for proving the trophies. The toss saw 2,216 people take part during the three days. That’s 4,432 eggs plus four trophies for each day’s winners plus the overall champions. A big thanks to Pizza Factory, as well, as they provide power for the announcer’s stand where Mike Johnson calls the street sports, egg toss and announces the parade entrants.
·
The Cottonwood Food Bank, located in the old HUB building on Main Street, has food pickup on Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m., or by appointment. Call 208-507-1951.
·
Congratulations to Stephanie Hohman pf Grangeville who won the John Deere riding lawn mower from Bell Equipment. All proceeds are going to Border Days.
·
Congratulations, also to the Kids Klub, Inc., she shed raffle winner, Tesse Pineda, of Grangeville.
·
Come support Grangeville Farmers’ Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pioneer Park. Did you know parsley, an herb, often used as a garnish or in soups, stews and casseroles, is a source of flavonoids and antioxidants including Vitamins K, C and A? In our area, it is a biennial plant (grows for two years) growing a rosette of numerous leaves the first year and the second year it grows a flowering stem with sparser leaves and umbels with yellowish-green flowers. The plant normally dies after the seeds mature.
·
The Idaho County Free Press is seeking a White Bird-area person to cover the news as a correspondent. This includes getting news and photos in of what is happening in your area and being published weekly in the print edition as well as on-line. If you are interested in this job (pay is low, fame is high!) contact news editor David Rauzi at 208-983-1200 or drauzi@idahocountyfreepress.com.
·
Idaho ranks last among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in per student funding, according to the annual Rankings and Estimates recently released by the National Education Association. The state provided $6,747 of funding for each K-12 public school student in 2018-19; an increase of $8 per student from the previous year, when the state also placed at the very bottom of the rankings. For details, go on-line to www.nea.org.
