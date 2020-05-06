Do you need small engine repair done? Greene’s Engine Repair has opened at the Steelhead Inn near Box Canyon on U.S. Highway 95. Cody can be reached at 208-315-2973 or cgreene01234@gmail.com.
Did you know The Rib Guy and Gal, located on U.S. Highway 95 in Grangeville, have a drive-through? Call them to order at 208-983-RIBS and conveniently pick up your order in the drive-through.
The Blue Fox Theater on Grangeville’s Main Street has plans to open in the middle of June. No word on Sunset Auto Vue yet, but we will keep you posted!
Check out Bell Equipment for its annual riding lawn mower sale! You never know, maybe a John Deere Green rider is just what mom wants for Mother’s Day! And, just in case you didn’t know, Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 10!
This sad news came in from Lewis-Clark State College Grangeville Outreach Coordinator Carla Wilkins April 29 (in an e-mail to the local advisory committee):
“Yesterday I was told that my position with LC has been eliminated and the Grangeville Outreach will close at the end of my contract on June 30. The Orofino Outreach will also be closing. Twenty people lost their jobs yesterday.
I love LC and its mission in Grangeville, and this was the job of my heart. Avista has been so instrumental in the office staying open as long as it has by allowing us to use their space rent and utility free.
Thank you all for serving on the advisory committee. The Outreach programs and services were so much better because of you.”
As a community, I am sure many of us will be quite sad to see the enrichment programs go away. I have taken several classes throughout the years, and Carla has proctored college tests for both my daughters at the Grangeville site. These are tough times for small businesses and community programs. I think our favorite classes were a fossil dig, photography, an artistic journal session and jewelry making.
Be checking for all your local businesses opening back up in the next several weeks and months as Governor Little’s phase one through four orders are followed. Log onto www.idahocountyfreepress.com for all our COVID-19 information and more details.
Just because businesses, government facilities and other places are opening up does not mean it will be “business as usual.” Whether or not you agree with the guidelines, our situations have changed and there are criteria to follow. Be prepared to remain in physical distancing mode, wash your hands, use sanitizer and wear masks.
And, speaking of masks, help is still needed in that arena as we progress toward our new normal.
St. Mary's and Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics are working to get up to full speed. Having enough masks to ensure all staff and patients visiting the offices is one of their obstacles. Those who have personal masks should wear them to their visits.
Mask makers are also sought and can drop these off at St. Mary’s Grangeville Clinic on Mondays or the Cottonwood Clinic on Wednesdays, from 1 to 2 p.m. They can also be left during the same time frame on Mondays or Wednesdays at the Orofino Health Center.
St. Mary's Clinic announced on April 28 that its Grangeville Medical Clinic resumed normal hours of operation. With the low numbers of confirmed cases and community spread here in the region, along with the governor's recommendations and safety measures that have been put into place, SMH reopened in order to best serve its patients. Appointments can be made with Dr. Justin Jones and Peg Gehring, FNP, DNP, by calling 208-983-6027.
Additionally, SMH-CVHC is offering tele-medicine appointments for those that would like to utilize this option for care.
Another opportunity for mask-makers to help is here:
Idaho State Park rangers need cloth, handmade masks. There are 100 rangers on the front lines with the public every day and masks are scarce to none. Each ranger could use at least two masks. Contact Kathryn Hampton, kathryn.hampton@idpr.idaho.gov, or 208-514-2493.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mothers, grandmas, aunts, sisters, friends and caregivers. I know the day can sometimes feel sad for those whose mothers are no longer on earth; however, I try to think of all the wonderful memories and love my mother gave me while she was alive. I miss her dearly and my biggest wish is to make her proud through my actions every day.
