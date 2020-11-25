Through Dec. 18, all P1FCU branches will be accepting donations. All items collected will be distributed to local community organizations and families during the holiday season. Items in need are nonperishable food, unwrapped toys, new or gently used coats, and monetary donations.
In addition, P1FCU is asking for nominations for deserving families to receive a special turkey dinner. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 11. Founded in 1938, P1FCU believes in the importance of building relationships and enhancing the lives of those in the communities they serve. The credit union gives back to the community by sponsoring events, various charitable donations, and volunteering at countless community events. For information visit P1FCU.org/Season.
•
LeAnne’s Flower Shop and Garden Center will be holding its Small Business Saturday open house and sale Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out the Facebook page to see all of what is going on! In addition, Christmas centerpiece classes are set for Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m., and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. Learn how to create your own beautiful fresh flower centerpiece. Cost is $45 and includes everything needed to create a masterpiece. Space is limited and classes fill up quickly. Call 208-983-1520.
•
On Dec. 5, A. Fox’s Kitchen on Grangeville’s East Main Street, will be hosting a small craft fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The following vendors will have their goods available: Holly Cox - Designs by Holly; Martha Walker - Martha The Baker; (homemade baked goodies); Jenny Arnzen - Perfectly Posh; Molly Nuxoll - Tastefully Simple; Michelle Hoban – Paparazzi; Shauna Heitstuman - Thirty-One Gifts; and Kellie Bledsoe – Scentsy.
•
Although the Grangeville Holiday Gift & Food Fair at GEMS has been canceled, organizer Nancy Thompson is still going to make all of her goodies. She will have items ready to pick up between now at Christmas at Grangeville Flower and Gift Shoppe on Main Street.
Items include cinnamon rolls, $9; orange rolls, $9; pumpkin rolls, $16; sugar cookies, $6; peanut brittle, $6; almond roca, $7; bag of 12 caramels, $7; zucchini muffins, $6; pumpkin muffins, $6; and Nancy’s Homemade Chicken & Noodles, 14 ounce cup, $5 or 28 ounce container, $10.
To order, call Nancy at 208-983-2899.
•
Due to current COVID restrictions, the Grangeville Border Days Royalty Lighted Christmas Parade set for Nov. 28 has been canceled.
•
You may have already heard the sad news that Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Area will not be open for operation during the 2020-21 recreational season. The Grangeville City Council decided due to the recent State of Idaho Stage 2 Covid-19 guidelines, it would not be feasible for business to operate this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.