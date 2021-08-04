Crazy Days, hosted by the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Merchants Association, is set for Aug. 12-14. A Crazy Days contest is going on now: Guess the number of items in jars on a slip of paper with your name and phone number and enter at Home Grown Quilts on Main Street, where the jars are located in the store window. Enter by Saturday, Aug. 14, 1 p.m. Prizes will be in Mammoth Bucks and will be $200 for first, $150 for second, $100 for third. Use Mammoth Bucks at most stores in Grangeville.
•
Wallethub recently listed Idaho as a “low spending state with a weak school system.” Idaho was reported as number 51 in spending and number 36 overall. To view the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-best-schools/5335.
•
Did you know: 45 percent of Idahoans are vaccinated against coronavirus while 57 percent is the national average.
•
Superior Hair Care in Kamiah has a new stylist. Call or text Jackie Richards at 208-702-2442, or stop by 110 2nd Street.
•
The Monastery of St. Gertrude has published a new book, “Come to the Table, Recipes for Loving and Serving.” It is a compilation of submitted recipes and comments by friends and neighbors of the Sisters. Produced and edited by Ched Johnson and Nancy Collins-Warner, the 154-page, spiral bound cookbook is available at the monastery or mail-order by contacting The Historical Museum at St. Gertrude at 208-962-2050.
•
Check out Mountain View Specialty Meats out of Riggins on-line at https://www.loc8nearme.com/idaho/riggins/mountain-view-specialty-meats/6217733/.
•
According to recent US Census data, Idaho ranked No. 1 in America for new building permits. Idaho has issued 84,154 permits since 2015. That’s 7.17 permits per 1,000 residents. Idaho has seen a 798 percent increase in permits since 2015. See the full study from North Star Inbound at https://www.bigrentz.com/blog/states-with-most-home-development.
•
I found that one of my Ferndale High School (Washington) history teachers recently died at the age of 91. Mr. Beokenoogen (boo-keh-new-gan) was one of those great teachers who had lived history and had a way of making it relatable to kids. Most students called him “Mr. B,” but I liked to call him Mr. Beokenoogen because I loved how it sounded. I had him for current events class. He was in the Air Force for 23 years before he became a teacher. He was involved in the Berlin airlift at the end of WWII and was also one of the last American military personnel in China, prior to the communist takeover in 1949. He also served in the Korean War and later in Vietnam where he received the Bronze Star. Mr. Beokenoogen always valued what his students had to say and listened to them. He was instrumental in bringing in Holocaust survivor Noemi Schonberger Ban, a Hungarian Jew who was sent to Buchenwald Concentration Camp, to our history classes to speak to us about her experiences. I will never forget her stories and seeing the Nazi-forced tattoo on her wrist. This is the kind of experience Mr. Beokenoogen made happen for his students so they could live history, not simply read about it. He will be missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.