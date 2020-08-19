Winners of the Mammoth Bucks in Grangeville’s Crazy Days contest were first place: Hollen Hays, second place: Janet Hays, third place: tie-Walt Edward and Sue Myers There were 63 contestants. The Grangeville merchants and chamber of commerce thank everyone for their participation in a successful contest.
Thanks to Judy Lindsley for the donation of the table and chairs to the Cash & Carry outdoor ice cream parlor.
Riggins EMS recently received a valuable donation. Idaho County Light & Power was able to acquire some KN95 safety masks through one of its electric materials suppliers. They were excited to be able to donate some of these masks to make sure local ambulance, EMT/QRU and law enforcement services receive a small supply of them should they be needed. Thanks, ICLP!
Metallica’s first show of 2020 will be none other than the Saturday, Aug. 29, Encore Drive-In Nights. This is set for Sunset Auto Vue in Grangeville, opening at 6 p.m., with the show starting about 9 p.m.
Three Days Grace will make a special guest appearance with Metallica.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica. Pre-sale tickets, available exclusively to Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club, went on sale Aug. 12, and general ticket sales began Aug. 14.
Ticket prices include a carload of six or less people.
It’s fair week! Don’t forget to go to the Idaho County Fair in Cottonwood this week for some 4-H fun, food and to see old friends and meet new ones!
