Think big, shop small all season long. Idaho Senator Jim Risch’s office has developed a free Support Local Gems All Season Long media toolkit with graphics, suggested social media posts, and an email outreach template for partners, small businesses, and supporters to use. This toolkit is available on Senator Risch’s website: https://www.risch.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=support-local-gems.
For information on the Support Local Gems: All Season Long initiative, contact press@risch.senate.gov.
Speaking of shopping, the National Retail Federation recently released its annual shopping season report, anticipating that on-line and other non-store sales will increase between 20 and 30 percent, to between $202.5 billion and $218.4 billion this year, up from $168.7 billion last year.
The Kamiah Teen Center, through a partnership with The Hub Bar & Grill, is now offering the kids a hot dinner every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6 p.m. This is open to all teens.
Beware of scams. A Grangeville reader let us know he and his wife got a notice a check was waiting for them from a business she used to work at locally. Scammers are pretty sophisticated and if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
The crumbs don’t lie: One in five Americans are addicted to cookies, eating more than three per day. It turns out that few love a cookie more than the good people of Idaho, which ranked as the second most addicted state in the U.S. With National Cookie Day approaching, TOP Data studied cookie consumption across the U.S. and discovered that top-ranked Utah had twice the appetite of bottom-ranked Louisiana when it comes to cookies. See the whole report at https://topagency.com/report/cookie-report/.
Statistics also include the following: cookie consumption across the country has risen 25 percent during COVID-19; 32 percent of Americans eat between 24-42 cookies per month; only 5 percent of Americans don’t eat a cookie at least once a month; and Utah leads the nation in cookie consumption.
According to Improb.com, Idahoans have not taken well to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The average employee in the Gem State rates his happiness at working from home at a 4.8 out of 10, below the national average of 6.6. South Dakotans don’t seem to mind, as the score is a whopping 9 out of 10.
Happiest at home workers are those in the industries of law, banking, technology, media advertising and real estate.
Any “milk punch” lovers out there? Alcohol.org says the favorite holiday drink for Idaho is eggnog, followed by whiskey and hot toddies.
