Does your child seem sad, anxious, worried or have trouble sleeping at night? Youth and families in the Kooskia and Kamiah areas are invited to access free telemental health therapy sessions.
Call 208-683-8230 to set up a free appointment with A Body and Mind (ABM) Mental Health Services, LLC. This is sponsored by Upper Clearwater Leadership Council (UYLC).
A new site manager for the Idaho County Recycling Site in Cottonwood is needed by the end of April. If you or a school/community group that you belong to would like to take advantage of this community service opportunity, contact Kristin Frish (kfrish@yahoo.com or landline with answering machine, 208-962-3858). The Cottonwood recycling site (located on Broadway up the hill from the post office and across the street from the grain elevators) is staffed on Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. (closed on major holiday weekends). Site managers must be 18 years of age or supervised by an adult. Each Saturday, the site manager opens the site, helps recycling patrons to sort and off-load recyclable materials, keeps the site tidy, then closes the site. The manager is responsible for coordinating the hauling of filled cargo containers and banking any monetary donations received. The manager also coordinates volunteers helping at the site as needed. A small stipend is available for this volunteer position.
I heard recently that both Norco and Larson’s in Grangeville have new managers. I hope to get more info soon!
Colleen Sonnen is looking for a couple of students to organize a silent auction for the YWCA Live Auction in September. This auction raises money for domestic and sexual assault victims in Idaho County. The live and silent auction generally raises about $20,000. This is a great senior project and has been done for about five years. If you are interested, contact Colleen at sonnenc@sd242.org or call 208-962-7049 in the evenings.
Dr. Joel Brown of Brown Family Vision recently spent some time at Grangeville Elementary Middle School’s science classes to teach students about eyeballs. Dr. Brown demonstrated the dissection procedure of sheep eyes and the students worked in groups dissecting eyes and identifying parts. GEMS thanks Dr. Brown for continuing to support local education and coming in to help teach students. This is Dr. Brown’s fourth year in helping with the eye dissections.
Bingo and dinner at the Elks on March 12 was a lot of fun. I have heard several people comment this is a great family activity and they hope ARF and the Elks do it more often. I know it’s a lot of work, but it is a fun time for all ages. If you have some spare time, consider volunteering for these (and other) organizations so people don’t get burned out!
