Thanks to all the businesses who helped make Border Days a success. Cash and Carry provided all the eggs for one of the most fun and memorable events, the Super Egg Toss. Pizza Factory allowed the sound system for street sports and the parades to tap into their power. By the way, thanks to the Border Days Committee for the awesome sound system installed by Kelly Seidel out of Lewiston. I could hear Mike Johnson all up and down Main Street. National anthem singers were Zach Baldwin, Michael Stevens and Wendy Lindsley for the three days of the parade, and it was great to be able to clearly hear them.
•
Last week I made a trip to Kooskia where I had a great visit with Drexel and Charlotte Schilling, the 2021 Kooskia Days grand marshals.
Afterwards, I headed to Kamiah and stopped of at the Lewis and Clark Resort/Kamiah KOA to talk to the owner and arrange some rooms for my daughter’s wedding next June. We had a nice little visit and then I went back to Helping Hands Thrift Store where I specifically went to find three cards and a gift bag and found them all, brand new! Upon leaving, I walked straight out, unlocked my car with the remote and directly opened the door to a white Yukon that was not mine. (If Nona Donaldson is reading this, I’m happy to be giving her a good laugh!) At first, I thought, “I didn’t bring a dog water bowl with me — did I?” It hit me a few seconds later that this was not my car. I shut the door, turned around with my hands up and said “Sorry!” to no one, because no one was there.
I got to my car (one vehicle over) and by the time I started it, I saw a lady coming out of the store and getting into that first white Yukon. So, I stepped out to tell her what I had done. She told me she had done this at a yard sale, going as far as to say to herself, “I didn’t lock my car!” and reaching down through the open window to unlock the door before figuring out it wasn’t her car. We had a good laugh.
Next, I headed into Kamiah where I had a good visit with Lara Smith and her second oldest daughter, Ella, at The Clearwater Progress. We had a nice lunch (yummy quesadillas and chips with green salsa) from Annie’s Lunch Box.
On my way home I was able to watch helicopters carry buckets of water from the Clearwater River, as well as fill up the mosquito-copter (not the technical name, I know) and drop water on the Fort Misery fire.
