Congratulations to the winner of the Idaho County Free Press and The Clearwater Progress Cutest Trick-or-Treat Contest winner, Auckley Vrieling. She is the daughter of Cody Vrieling and Sara Corder of Grangeville and was celebrating her first Halloween.
Prizes included a $100 gift certificate from Elysium Video Games and a stuffed monster from Monster+Eli.
Contest sponsors included Cash & Carry Market, Anderson Aeromotive, Inc., Quality Heating and Air Conditioning and Perfection Tire.
•
Syringa Hospital and Clinics has hired Dr. Barry Smith who will be providing general surgery and endoscopic services Monday through Friday beginning in early 2022. He has recently relocated to White Bird from Lewiston. Schedule surgery by speaking to your primary care provider.
•
Cottonwood Gun Club will host its annual Turkey Shoot Saturday, Dec. 4. Club opens at 8:30 a.m. with the shoot beginning at 9 a.m. For details call 208-507-1847.
•
Note than Lookingglass Eye Clinic in Kamiah will be closing after 19 years. It will continue to operate in Orofino at 906 Michigan Avenue. Call 208-476-3815.
•
Bell Equipment, Inc., in Grangeville and Nezperce are offering $100 gift card for those who sign a purchase order between now and Dec. 17 for a compact utility tractor, and a $50 gift card for those who sign a purchase order between now and Dec. 17 for a lawn tractor. There is zero obligation to pay until your purchase arrives. No cancellation penalties if you change your mind. Call 208-983-1730 or 208-937-2402.
•
Wishing everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving with lots of fun, food, friends and family! Check out the paper for holiday activities which include upcoming craft fairs, tree lightings, concerts and more.
