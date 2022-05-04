Riggins Ambulance is hosting a three-day extrication class May 27. Riggins City Fire and Salmon River Rural Fire will also be attending. Old vehicles are needed for this, eight in all; about three have already been donated. Go on to the Riggins Ambulance Facebook page and send a message to inquire about donating a car.
•
This from the Prairie Junior-Senior High School bulletin: Layne and Summer Crea are looking for someone to work on their boat this summer in Alaska. This is a 60-day charter, and the applicant needs to be at least 18. The right person will leave the end of June and be gone through the end of August (some flexibility for school needs). Call or message Summer Crea at 208-340-5960 or summercrea@msn.com.
•
Clearwater Basin Youth Conservation Corps (CBYCC) program is a paid youth program offering local youth an opportunity to experience the outdoors in a workplace setting while also providing a fun learning environment and exposure to traditional skills.
This is for students aged 16-18. Students need to have transportation each day to and from the Grangeville Forest Service office. There are five Grangeville positions this year. The season runs from June 13-August 5. Students work 40 hours a week Monday-Thursday (4/10 schedule) and the pay rate this season is a raise from past years at $15 per hour.
•
Grangeville Golf and Country Club will host the first tournament of the season on May 7. This is a Kentucky Derby Day Team Scramble, and no handicaps are needed. Blind draw for teams at 11. Tee-off is at noon. There is no-host food, and beverages will follow the tournament as everyone watches the Derby together. Prizes will be given to men for best outfit and women for best derby day hat. Call Kirstin Jensen at 206-422-8388 or Julie Hauger at 208-983-6098 with questions.
•
Speaking of golf, the Orofino Golf Course would like to invite anyone for free golf lessons. Any skill level and age are invited, May 12 and 19, anytime between 4 and 7 p.m., with free snacks and gifts included. RSVP to the golf course at 208-476-3117.
•
Don’t forget about Idaho Gives through May 5. Go online to www.idahogives.org and find your favorite local nonprofit to donate to!
