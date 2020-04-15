Codecademy is offering a free online crash course in adulting so that high schoolers and college students being impacted by covid-19 closures can use this additional time to learn the real-life skills they'll need to succeed as adults.
Ambiguously titled “Non-Technical Life Skills,” topics range from personal finance, removing stains from clothing, to filing for taxes, and general knowledge on loan interest.
Other “adulting” lessons include how-tos on picking a health insurance provider, having healthier relationships, using LinkedIn for networking and job-searching, and more.
The course is a culmination of topics Codecademy’s curriculum team wishes had been taught in U.S. public schools. It's free and available to anyone, not just students (for those of us who may need a refresher). Log onto https://www.codecademy.com/ r).
Avista Utilities reminds that April is National Safe Digging Month. So, remember to Call 811 at least two business days before you dig. It’s the law to have your underground utility lines located and marked ahead of time.
Remember, Shiznits is now at the Grangeville Country Club (golf course) serving food, Call 208-983-8045 for takeout. Play a round of golf while social distancing in the great outdoors and grab some food to take home. Remember, this is open to the public, so you don’t have to be a member or even a golfer to get some grub! We had bite-sized steak and grilled veggies last week, and they were delicious. Melinda Hall from Animal Ark wants to remind everyone they cannot contract coronavirus from their pets. Animals can get a form of coronavirus, but they cannot give COVID-19 to people. Be responsible and take care of your pets, everyone!
White Bird General Store is open for take-out orders only right now. Call your order in at 208-839-2262. •
At both Elk City General Store and Elk Creek Station and Café, call in your order and employees will bring it to hour vehicle when you drive up. Call the store at 208-842-2275. Call Elk Creek Station at 208-842-2551.
Remember to support our small, local businesses as best you can during these challenging times.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, 3.5 million workers likely lost their employer-sponsored health insurance in the past week-plus. Wow.
Did you know COVID-19 (coronavirus) is projected to be either the one of the deadliest events in American history including pandemics, wars, influenza and other leading causes of death?
AssistedLivingFacilities.org recently launched a daily tracker on Coronavirus Versus Other Causes of Death using White House projections from March 31 and data from the CDC. The numbers in the study will be updated daily for media to reference in their reporting and for the American people to monitor.
On April 10, COVID-19 was the first leading cause of death (1,932). Heart disease (1,774) and cancer (1,641) were numbers two and three. On down the line the next leading causes of death were accidents, bronchitis/emphysema/asthma, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, influenza/pneumonia, kidney disease, suicide, liver disease and septicemia.
The deadliest events in U.S. history include The following: 1.Civil War: 750,000 deaths (1861-1865); 2. HIV/AIDS: 700,000 (1981 to present); 3. H1N1 / Spanish Flu: 675,000 (1918); 4.Heart disease: 647,457 (2017); 5. Cancer:599,108 (2017); 6. World War II: 405,000 (1941-1945); 7. COVID-19: 240,000 (Upper White House estimate from March 31); 8. Accidents: 169,936 (2017); 9. Bronchitis, emphysema, asthma (CLRD): 160,201 (2017); 10. Stroke 146,383 (2017); 11. Yellow fever: 125,000 (1600s-early 1900s); 12. Alzheimer's: 121,404 (2017); 13. World War I: 116,000 (1917-1918); 14. H2N2 / Asian flu: 116,000 (1957-1958); 15. H3N2 / Avian flu: 100,000 (1968); 16. COVID-19: 100,000 (Lower White House estimate from March 31).
Log onto https://www.assistedlivingfacilities.org/coronavirus-compared/ to follow the statistics.
