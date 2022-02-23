I had a pleasant little visit with Elise Martin and a friend from Salmon River High School, where both are students, at Two Rivers Coffee Roasters and Creamery in Riggins on a recent sunny Saturday. Both were well-spoken and friendly, and it was fun to hear about where they came from, how they enjoy life in Riggins and their plans. Elise is putting in hours each weekend at the coffee shop and plans to be there a lot this summer, too. Stop in and say hello. The store is located on Main Street. Also, don’t miss Grandma Lou’s crackers for sale there. There are some spicy cilantro ones and some sweet and salty almond ones. Both are good!
Arnzen Construction in Cottonwood is looking for help and has job opportunities for high schoolers and those soon-to-be graduates. They seek summer office help, summer carpenter assistance, and positions for full-time carpenters for recent graduates. E-mail abcinc@arnzenconstruction.com or call 208-962-3903.
For all my dog-loving friends out there, did you know “Corgi” is a translation of the Welsh for “dwarf dog?” Two words, cor gi. In Mabinogion, a book of myths and legends, Corgis were the battle steeds of the fairies.
The Tri-Parishes of St. Mary’s (Cottonwood), Assumption (Ferdinand) and St. Anthony (Greencreek), are sponsoring a Lenten Movie Fellowship Night at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville every Thursday of Lent starting March 3 and ending April 7. Admission is free for all movies. Concessions with popcorn, candy, and soda will be available; outside food and drink are not permitted. Surrounding area parishes in Kamiah, Nezperce, Grangeville and Riggins are also invited.
Movies are as follows: March 3rd–The Two Popes – rated PG-13; March 10–Second Hand Lions – rated PG starring Michael Caine, Robert Duvall; March 17–The Book of Life (animated) – rated PG; March 24–God is not Dead – rated PG; March 31–The Prince of Egypt (animated) – rated G; and April 7–Passion of the Christ – rated R.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and movies start promptly at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
Grace Denham and Daryn Seyer have teamed up to open DG Beauty Studio at 126 Main Street in Grangeville. The salon will specialize in lashes, hair and nails. DG Beauty Studio will open March 1.
The Surerus family, owners of The Confluence in White Bird (formerly Hoot’s Café), will be reopening the White Bird General Store with the help of their daughter and son-in-law. Stop in at the Main Street store, which will reopen March 1.
Did you know you may be able to file your federal and state taxes at no cost? The Idaho State Tax Commission encourages taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 a year or less to visit tax.idaho.gov/freefile (https://tax.idaho.gov/i-1027.cfm?qp=y). This page details the free online filing and preparation offerings of both federal and Idaho individual income tax returns.
“Out of the 900,000 plus returns we processed last year, nearly 625,000 Idaho taxpayers could have qualified to e-file for free. But only about 82,000 of them took advantage of the free-file option,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said.
Call the Tax Commission at 1-800-972-7660. Visit tax.idaho.gov (https://tax.idaho.gov/) to check your refund status, get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help.
