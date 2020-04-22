I was recently thinking how I had received fewer spam and scam calls when we got the following press release:
A new study shows during the COVID-19 pandemic, spam phone calls have declined 58 percent nationally, with Idaho ranking No. 14 in decreased calls.
AllAreaCodes.com recently released a study, Coronavirus Causing Decline in Spam Calls, after analyzing one million consumer complaints to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on March 8.
Since that time, Idaho has seen a 62 percent decrease in spam complaints to the FTC.
Nationally, the number of complaints has steadily decreased every week. March 8 saw a 15 percent decline, March 22 a 23 percent decline, and the most recent figures week of April 5 jumped the 58 percent decline number.
In an effort to reduce possible obstacles that may keep registered Idaho voters from casting their ballot in the upcoming May 19 primary, the Idaho Secretary of State has partnered with several grocery stores to assist by providing return postage on your absentee ballots. Participating local stores include Grangeville’s Cash and Carry and Riggins’ Whitewater Market.
Bring your sealed ballot return envelope to any participating grocery store service counter and your postage will be placed on the return envelope. For security purposes, the store will not mail your ballot for you.
For details, log onto https://idahovotes.gov/grocery/.
What are some things you have noticed or realized during the shut-down? Number one for me, I realized I was probably not washing my hands long enough. Now, I scrub vigorously and do the 20-second countdown by singing a couple of different songs. My hands are dry and raw. I have also come to the conclusion I really don’t need to go to the grocery store for a while and have quite a lot of food at home. I also realize how much my dogs like having me home. They follow me, ask to get in and out a lot, and love jumping on my lap to nap whenever I sit down in the living room. Although I am settling in to this new work-from home adventure, I do miss talking to people face-to-face and attending events.
Don’t forget to support our local businesses as much as you can. I have utilized curbside pick-up from Pizza Factory and Seasons (both times the food was delicious and the servers very appreciative) and had Irwin Drug graciously mail my prescriptions. Val and I have gone to both Cloninger’s and Cash and Carry, and I have been to the post office once and Sunrise Espresso a couple of times. That’s the extent of the past month’s outings.
I forgot to mention last month that, when I had a meeting in Kamiah, I decided to stop by the new Hogsback Deli and Ice Cream sandwich shop on the main drag (603 3rd Street). I had a delicious pulled pork sandwich with slaw. If you get a chance, stop by, and try them out, or call to order: 208-935-5473.
