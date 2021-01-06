Tolo Veterinary Clinic photo

Tolo Veterinary Clinic, owned by Dr. Kim Wolfrum, will be opening soon. The clinic is located at 83 Highway 95 North and hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Call 208-494-6262.

Recent data from a study done by TOP Data and Zenreach show overall, nationwide restaurant spending is only down 1 percent from where it was in January 2020. In fact, many states have seen an increase in restaurant spending since the pandemic started.

Here’s the top states that are currently spending more at restaurants than they did in January 2020, in terms of their percent increase: Washington – 26 percent; Utah – 24; South Dakota – 20; Alaska – 19; Alabama – 18; Nebraska – 18; North Dakota – 16; Indiana – 15; Montana – 15; Kentucky – 14; Delaware – 14 and Wisconsin – 13.

And here’s a list of the states spending less at restaurants than they did in January 2020, in terms of their percent decrease: Idaho – 47 percent; Massachusetts – 41; Rhode Island – 34; California – 29; New Jersey – 24; New Hampshire – 19; New York – 18; Connecticut – 17; Florida – 11; Michigan – 11; Nevada – 10; and Pennsylvania – 7.

This just in from Pine Tree Community Credit Union manager Dan Goehring: “Many Thanks to the community as they really stepped up for the food bank this year. Member donations totaled $10,929.93, which Pine Tree matched for a total donation of $21,859.86.

I am sure there are plenty of residents who will be very grateful for the generosity of the Grangeville residents and their donations this year.”

Great job, Idaho County and beyond!

I heard the Wildside Steakhouse and Saloon, at 140 River Street downtown White Bird, has some great food for dining in, as well as carrying out. Cajun garlic butter steak bites, mushrooms sauteed In white wine, poutine, loaded baked potatoes, prime rib, filet mignon, hamburgers, salads and more. Stop by or call 208-839-2626.

Purdy's Farm Table Restaurant repairs photo

Carpenters Doug Young (front) and Cecil Riley (rear) were putting the finishing touches on the repairs to Purdy’s Farm Table Restaurant in Kooskia in December 2020. The front of the building was severely damaged Nov. 25 when a pickup truck backed into the building, but you’d never know it by looking at it now. Great work by two talented craftsmen!

During Christmas, I watched The Bells of St. Mary’s, a 1945 movie starring Bing Crosby and Ingrid Bergman. I learned something, too. I was watching the scene where the school children are on the playground reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and I noticed they did not say, “one nation under God.” I had to look it up to discover this was added to the pledge in 1954. President Eisenhower encouraged Congress to add the words “under God,” creating the 31-word pledge we say today.

Happy 2021. I hope your new year brings many blessings.

