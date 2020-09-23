A four-person scramble golf tournament to benefit Grangeville High School boys and girls basketball is set for Sunday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Grangeville Golf and Country Club. This 8-hole event costs $300 per team. Cash and Carry plans to donate barbecue food and sides for the event.
To sponsor a hole for $100 per hole, contact Michelle Barger. Sponsorship signs will be made by the athletes to be displayed at home games throughout the basketball season. Sign up with Cooper Wright at 208-507-1230 or Barger at 208-983-8005.
·
Encore Drive-In Nights will present Kane Brown at the Sunset Auto Vue Saturday, Sept. 26, at dusk. Ticket information is available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/encoredriveinnights. Tickets start at $56 per carload and are on sale now.
·
ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) will be holding a fund-raiser showing of the movie “Hachi,” Sunday, Sept 27, at the Sunset Auto View, at dusk. Dogs are invited to with their owners. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the movie at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation to ARF. A raffle will be held with tickets currently on sale at Ace Home Center. They will also be on sale at the drive-in for $1 each and the drawing will be held that night.
The movie is based on the true story pf a dog’s devotion to his owner and stars Richard Gere.
Dogs are invited to attend with owners if they are up to date on vaccinations, on leashes of six-feet or less (no retractable leashes) and must be picked up after.
Proceeds from the movie entrance fee will go to ARF. Concessions will be available.
·
The Sew-Ciety Quilt Club in Grangeville will present its 12th Biennial Quilt Show this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27.
The event will be held at Grangeville Elementary Middle School, 400 South Idaho Street, in the multipurpose room/cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 per person with children younger than 12 getting in for free.
The club will be raffling a quilt they collaborated on called “Autumn Jewels.” Tickets for this are $1 apiece or six for $5, and are available from any club member, at the Grangeville quilt shops and will also be sold the days of the show. This raffle quilt was quilted by Arlene Thomas of Kamiah.
Questions on entries can be directed to Judy Jeffery, 208-983-2305 or 907-243-1738, or Joan Hall, 208-451-4783.
