Due to the COVID-19 threat, the Monastery of St. Gertrude has postponed its 2020 Raspberry Festival until 2021. This event is typically held the first Sunday in August. This celebration supports the Historical Museum at St. Gertrudes. For up-to-date details, log onto www.stgertrudes.org.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Grangeville Farmers’ Market will not hold a “Meet and Greet” in May. There will be an outdoor plant sale Thursday, May 21, from 3 to 7 p.m., at 206 S.E. 4th Street, Grangeville. Those interested can obtain the 2020 vendor policies and procedures for the market at the plant sale. Grangeville Farmers’ Market will open at Pioneer Park Saturdays, June 20 through Oct. 3 (excluding July 4) from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. For questions, call Cindy at 208-816-8489.
The Idaho County Veterans Center in Grangeville is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 pm., for coffee and visiting. The Canteen Grill is currently not open, but stop in and visit, read a book, play a game, watch some TV. It’s a good way to start getting out again.
Thanks to Free Press readers who identified the bird in the photo by Bill Donaldson in last week’s paper. Dave Scott and Laura Smith were the first to let us know the bird is an evening grosbeak. I also got a message from a Weippe reader, and then this from Doug Carver in Grangeville: “The picture of the bird seen at the Donaldson’s is that of a male evening grosbeak. Not like humans where the females are much prettier, male birds sport more showy plumage than the more bland female. This grosbeak is a type of finch about the size of a starling. Nice picture, Bill!” Others who also offered identification and commentary include Delbert Houger, Bob George, Ed Hinds, Candi Brown, Gayle Engstli, Susan Brown, Mike Johnson, Annette Mendenhall, Chris Koehler, Colleda Strausser, Bob Dodder and Ann Milliken. Thanks to our loyal and observant readers! Reader Terry Lane sent a photo and said, “we have them each year throughout winter/spring at our feeders. They then head up to higher elevations for summer months and breeding. The white one is not albino, but rather leucistic, or lacking pigment.
