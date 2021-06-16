The new owners of the Riverview Motel in Riggins are Dusty and Danielle Nourse and their four children. Follow them on Facebook and look for more news on them soon.
•
There is an account set up for Shauna Simonsen at Pine Tree Community Credit Union called “Shauna Simonsen benefit account.” Shauna, who many know as the joyful cashier at Cloninger’s Market, was recently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Shauna will have full access to the account and can use the funds as she needs to help with travel expenses, missed work and other medical expenses not paid by insurance. Members of the community are encouraged to donate as they can and wish Shauna well on her health journey.
•
The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Kamiah Fire-Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault for his contributions to the community, as well as Kayeloni Scott as chamber member of the year. Congratulations!
•
St. Luke’s will be offering mobile vaccines at Salmon River Family Medicine in Riggins, Wednesday, June 23, 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic is located at 214 N. Main Street.
•
Don’t forget: The Grangeville Farmers’ Market opens this Saturday, 10 a.m., at Pioneer Park.
