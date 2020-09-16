Kamiah Valley View Church if the Nazarene will be host to a free concert by Christian recording artist, Carman, Sunday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. The performance is free on a first-come, first-served basis.
·
Did you know Cloninger’s Market in Grangeville has an ATM? Check it out.
·
Cedar Creek Creations in Kamiah is offering face covering options. They have Kub and Ram covers in stock, and can also customize for any team, as well as sell masks/face coverings unprinted.
·
Due to increased regulations, fees and fraud, Riggins Whitewater Market will no longer offer Western Union money orders, wire transfers or Idaho Power payments. They apologize for any inconvenience to customers.
·
Is your garden harvest so heavy you don’t know what to do with all those tomatoes? Make some salsa and join the 9th annual salsa competition at the Lumberjack Steakhouse, 140 Main Street, Elk City. This is set for Saturday, Sept. 19, 4-7 p.m. Bring salsa in before 4 p.m. Cost is $10 per entry; enter as many times as you want. Prizes will be awarded for overall best, most creative and hottest. It’s a full money payback for entrants.
·
MASA Medical Transport Solutions will be offering a free informational seminar (and a free meal) on the benefits of emergency medical transport coverage at The Trails Restaurant and Lounge, 1010 E. Main Street, Grangeville. This is set for Monday, Sept. 21, in two sessions, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Items to be discussed will include ground, helicopter and fixed wing ambulance to and between hospitals; return transport and vehicle return to home; minor children/grandchildren return; spouse/companion transport; and worldwide coverage. Presenters are committed to following CDC guidelines for hygiene and social distancing. Protective face masks will be provided upon request, while supplies last.
RSVP today to 855-947-1428. Limited seating available.
·
A belated thank you to Hometown Auto and Ag for rescuing my husband when he was on the job in Cottonwood and his truck broke down. They came and picked up his truck and had it repaired by day’s end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.