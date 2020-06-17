The Historical Home Tour brochure is available in the rack outside the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center off U.S. Highway 95. Stop by, pick one up, and take a drive to view historical Grangeville homes.
Grangeville Senior Center opened June 15 and is serving meals. On-site meals are served at noon, and meal pickup is also available by calling 208-983-2033. The building is now available for rent, as well.
The Grangeville Centennial Library is back to regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patrons are invited to use the computers for a specific set time as well as pick up books and other materials; however, at this time, the library is not a “hang out” place. Patrons are asked to do their business and leave in order to keep the space safe for all. Call 208-983-0951.
Long Camp “Classics on the Clearwater” 7th annual car show and swap meet, held June 7 in Kamiah, and hosts Chris and Connie Miller, thank all sponsors and vendors who braved the rainy weather and made the event successful. This year’s show was a memorial to Steve Walker, from Kooskia, who operated Steve’s Body Shop from 1984 through this year. The shop was his livelihood, but his love for cars was his passion. This year’s sponsors were Long Camp RV Park, hosting the event, Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, NW Car Events Calendar, Steve’s Body Shop, George Frisbie, Dale’s Cashway, Dee and Janet Huntley, Idaho County Properties, The Clearwater Progress, C & C Concessions, Pepsi-Cola Bottling company of Lewiston, Kooskia Feed and Supply, Beach Buggy Concessions, and the Saturday Farmers’ Market and Swap Meet, Kamiah. Thanks to Bob Chase, the emcee, and his music. Overall, $1,356.94 was raised and donated to Emergency Feeding Outreach in Kamiah.
Syringa Primary Care Clinic has expanded walk-in clinic hours to accommodate full day access.
You can now be seen Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by a provider devoted to your urgent needs. Although patients are not seen over the noon hour, the staff is ready and waiting to assist you during that time.
Prescreening for contagious illness such as COVID-19 is still part of our scheduling and greeting process. Ill patients will be seen at a separate location during the same days and hours.
Also note, Syringa’s Thrift Store on U.S. Highway 95 is back to regular hours but continues donation stipulations. It is open for shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturdays.
Donations are only being accepted during open hours and from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, until further notice.
