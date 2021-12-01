MaryBeth Meyers of Grangeville has been battling a critical illness, and has not been able to work much (she is employed by Idaho Sewing for Sports). A medical expense account has been set up at Umpqua Bank under “Mary E. Meyers Medical Account.”
I read on a Facebook post that MaryBeth is always the first person to be out there to help others, and now it’s our turn to help her. This is so true. For as long as I’ve lived in Grangeville, I have seen her help many people in need throughout the years. We wish her a speedy recovery for improved health.
•
If you haven’t been shopping locally for Christmas yet, now is the time. I have discovered so many fun things. One of those is a little “gem kit” at Irwin Drug. It’s a fun, affordable kid gift (although it could also be a fun adult gift) where you “mine” for your own gem. I have also picked up Cash and Carry gift cards at the store (everyone needs grocery items, right?) and I know most other local businesses have gift cards available. We picked up some Levi’s at Rae Brothers, some surprises at Jacobs Lumber, and socks and gloves at Larson’s so far. I enjoy looking all over in all the nooks and crannies and also look forward to the local craft fairs!
•
Did you know, according to a new report by Self Financial, there are 42,000 working teens in Idaho, which amounts to 46.3 percent of the total teenage population in Idaho. The rate for the country as a whole is 34.5 percent. Out of the 47 states with complete data included in the analysis, Idaho has the seventh highest teen labor force participation rate. That means a lot of our teens are working! Nice.
•
According to CandyStore.com, the top candies purchased in Idaho during the Christmas season are plain M&Ms, Hershey’s Kisses and chocolate Santas.
•
If you missed Jacobs Lumber’s “Walking in a Winter Lumberland” Christmas open house Saturday, Nov. 20, you really did miss out! It was fabulous. Besides free sugar cookies and literal chestnuts roasted over an open fire, there were many other giveaways (some just for being there — including a nice holiday container, oven mitts and a cake mix) and demonstrations. Also, that place has the Christmas merchandise! Lots of unique Idaho gifts and décor, as well as tools and sweatshirts, mugs and cookware and a little of everything in-between. They really go all out for Christmas. Stop in and say hi to Keith and Kim Jacobs and their whole festive crew at 316 3rd Street, Kamiah, right on the main drag.
•
A benefit for GEMS student Khaleesi and her family (she was in an accidental shooting incident last month) is set for Jungle Gyms this Saturday, Dec. 4, 5-7 p.m.
Cost for the pizza buffet is $20 per person or $50 for a family of four. A no-host bar, 50/50 raffle and silent auction (ends at 7 p.m.) will also take place.
•
Ad sales manager Lisa Adkison and I had a great weekend before Thanksgiving, not only going to Jacobs Lumber, but also to the Cottonwood craft fair. What a bunch of fun items. We found a lot of gifts and then when we went into Kamiah, we had lunch at Hogsback Deli. It’s good and a fun little place to stop. I hear they are now also making beef jerky there and I cannot wait to try it. We spent our Friday night in Grangeville, supporting the Elks and ARF at Burger Night and Turkey Bingo. Fun, busy times! On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, my girls and I went to a variety of Grangeville businesses, as well as the Kooskia Farmers’ Market Holiday Craft Fair, Crema Cafe in Grangeville, ice-cream at Coffee and Cream in Kooskia, and we actually went to both Pizza Factories (Grangeville and Kamiah) during Thanksgiving break.
•
Speaking of craft fairs, get set this weekend for some big ones at Grangeville Elementary Middle School and Sts. Peter and Paul. It should be a fun time!
