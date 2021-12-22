Good news for Idahoans: According to a recent WalletHub study, Idaho is one of the least vulnerable states for identity theft and fraud, coming in at number 49. Our neighbor, Washington, is listed as the most vulnerable. To see the methods for determining this and the entire lists, see https://wallethub.com/edu/states-where-identity-theft-and-fraud-are-worst/17549.
•
Did you notice the Idaho County Courthouse looked a little whiter and brighter? Idaho County Commissioner Ted Lindsley recently posted this shoutout on Facebook: “Don’t know if you noticed, but thanks to David at Clearwater Pressure Wash, our courthouse looks a little newer! Thank you David, and fellow commissioners, Skip and Denis, for getting this done. Our curb appeal is nicer now. You can find David on Facebook, or message me for his number. He does vinyl siding on your house, too, to get rid of the black mold spots and dust.”
•
The City of Grangeville recently put out some news about snow removal: “The city maintenance crew uses two snowplow trucks to open the roads for vehicular travel. The grader then follows the snowplow trucks to clean up berms left at mailboxes and driveways. The grader is about four-to-five hours behind the plows and with heavy snow accumulation it can take eight-to-10 hours for the grader to cover the town.” Good to know!
•
A huge shoutout to ICLP manager Max Beach and everyone at the Idaho County Light and Power office. On “snowpocalypse” day, Tuesday, Dec. 14, when the Free Press building was without power, they welcomed us to their office where we had power, hot coffee (very important to some people!) and space in their conference room. About seven of us descended on their turf and used their power, found a hotspot through one cell phoneline and were able to get out the week’s issues of the Free Press and the Progress. Whew! Thank heavens for good neighbors.
•
And while we’re on it, a big kudos to Avista and ICLP crews for all their hard work at restoring power during our big storms lately. Another thanks to all the maintenance and road works and everyone who has been helping clear the way and keep the public safe.
•
If you’ve seen a young man with a bucket walking around the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood, don’t worry: He is on a mission. Grangeville High School student Mason Klapprich is working on his senior project which includes pulling the millions of staples left from years of participants hanging decorations at the fair.
Mason is the son of Billejo and Linsay Klapprich, has three years as a member of the Cottonwood Saddliers 4-H Club and four years with Grangeville FFA. He has already put in 37 hours and is only about halfway finished. The hope is this will bring some awareness to the need to have folks not only take down their decorations, but also pull their staples when the fair is over.
•
Note: If you had your kids or pets photos taken with Santa for the Animal Ark fund-raiser on Dec. 4, they are ready to pick up at Ace Home Center in Grangeville.
•
Looking for a last-minute gift idea? Kooskia Feed and Supply, on Kooskia’s Main Street, has Case pocket knives, as well as gift certificates. Stop by or call 208-926-4233.
•
“When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy.” (Matthew 2:10). I hope your holiday season is filled with love, joy and the company of family and friends. Merry Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.