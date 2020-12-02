Did you know, in the mid-1950s Montgomery Ward listed ponies in its catalog? Cost was $179 for an untrained, purebred Shetland, or $18 down and 15 months to pay. Montgomery Ward had two pages of animal listings, including ponies, dogs and donkeys for sale. The catalogs of Spiegel’s and Sears Roebuck also sold donkeys and “trained ponies with a saddle,” for $299; Spiegel sold even more exotic creatures, including zebras. Ponies were 2-7 years old and shipped within 24 hours. One Indiana breeder sold Sears more than 2,000 ponies in one year.
I was able to hit several Grangeville stores on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. It seemed like a lot of people were out and about and I got some great bargains and had fun looking at Irwin Drug, Grangeville Flower and Gift Shop, Larson’s, Syringa Thrift and LeAnne’s. Thanks for shopping local!
M3 Auto Detailing, owned and operated by Beau and Shalene Harris, in Grangeville, specializes in full interior and exterior auto and RV details. Call 208-816-8756.
Due to the Stage 2 guidelines, both Pine Tree Community Credit Union branch lobbies in Grangeville and Riggins are currently closed. The businesses are operating drive-through only. Night drop is also available for those who don’t want to wait in line for drive- through. Items will be posted during business hours. Call 208-983-1558 in Grangeville and 208-628-3100 in Riggins.
St. Mary’s & Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics recently updated its visitor policy.
Given the current prevalence of COVID-19 in the local communities, they decided to limit exposure to both patients and staff. Due to limited rapid testing supplies, testing all visitors is not feasible. Due to this, they will no longer be allowing visitors, except for the following exceptions. All other visitors will be restricted at this time. We will revisit this temporary restriction weekly.
Exceptions: One immediate family member per 24-hour period for minors only; End of life — two visitors per 2- hour period, after passing screening questions. Must be the same two visitors for the day, but may change daily and may be minors as long as they are able to wear necessary PPE; and, medically necessary caregivers. These need to be reviewed by attending physician and approved on a case by case situation. They will also continue to allow a birth partner and support person with our OB patients, but the birth partner, support person and OB patient will get a rapid swab upon admission.
Don’t forget: Animal Ark’s annual Pets and Kids’ Photos with Santa is set for Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Ace Home Center in Grangeville (side gardening center building). Donation for a deluxe 5x7 photo is $10. All donations of money, pet food and supplies will also be gratefully accepted.
Grangeville High School recently announced the following students were inducted into the local chapter of National Honor Society on Nov. 10: Aliyah Pineda, Aliyah Poxleitner, Ava Forsyth, Bailey Vanderwall, Caleb Frei, Camden Barger, Hayli Goicoa, Jared Lindsley, Macy Smith, Emma Edwards, Tori Egbert, Roop Chahal, Brandon Vetter and Talia Brown. Membership is based not only on academic scholarship (maintaining a 3.3 GPA), but also on school and community service, leadership and character.
Some names were inadvertently omitted in the photo cutline that ran in last week’s paper. It has been corrected on-line; thanks to retired GHS teacher Lynette Lothspeich for noticing this, and, congratulations to these new inductees!
Your Best Friend’s Quilt Shop in Grangeville will be host to an on-line event, Kimberbell Merry and Bright In-Store virtual two-day event, Dec. 12 and 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get tickets at www.yourbestfriendsquiltshop.com/module/class.htm. Call 208-983-0092 for details.
Do you have old vehicles cluttering up your yard? Call Dakota Umpenhour at Dakota’s Towing for junk and auto removal: 208-553-7514.
It looks like Cottonwood Ski Butte will be open for the 2020-21 season. Hit the slopes with a 10-day punch card for $140 or a five-day punch card for $70 through Dec. 11. These can be utilized by an individual or a group. Contact them on Facebook, e-mail escape2cbsa@cottonwoodbutte.org or call 208-962-5938 to place your order.
Winter clothing and accessories for all ages will be distributed following this Sunday’s church service, Dec. 6, Abundant Life Ministries, Grangeville’s Main Street (across from the veterans center). Church service is 10:30 a.m. for anyone wanting to attend; clothing distribution will be at noon.
As of Nov. 30, Syringa Hospital had zero of seven COVID-19 negative air beds in use and two of four acute beds in use. In the past 14 days, 175 COVID tests had been ordered; 13 were pending and there were 50 positive results. The total number of cumulative positive tests to date (Nov. 30) was 221, and the total tests ordered to date: 1,067. Thanks to Katy Eimers in human resources for providing this valuable and interesting information.
