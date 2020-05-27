Note that Syringa Hospital patients may resume entry through the main clinic doors by the waiting room of the Primary Care Clinic. This entry is for well patients. Those with potentially contagious illness will be seen in the clinic across the street at the Carmelita Spencer building. Screening for temperature and cough will still be conducted at the well clinic location for those entering for all services including pharmacy.
I know a lot of events have been canceled, but know you have several things to look forward to that have not been canceled including Classics on the Clearwater, White Bird Rodeo, CVRA Rodeo, Border Days and the Idaho County Fair. I’m sure there will be more, so stay tuned and mark your calendars.
The Idaho Department of Labor is actively recruiting youth for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) program in most regions across the state. Grant money is available through the WIOA program to help youth and young adults who are struggling in their career due to a lack of education or job training.
To qualify, applicants must be 16 to 24 years of age, eligible to work in the United States, an Idaho resident, not enrolled in school and have a barrier to employment. This is a grant-based program and funding is limited.
To apply for the program, complete a request form online at https://www2.labor.idaho.gov/Jobtraininginquiry.
Speaking of youth, congratulations to Grangeville High School’s ASB officers for 2020-21: President – Emma Edwards; vice-president – Baeli Kinsley; secretary – Zoe Lutz; and treasurer – Dane Lindsley. Here’s to the coming school year being better than the past!
A recent Wallethub study showed Idaho as number three on the list of “States with the Fewest COVID-19 Restrictions.” South Dakota was in the number one spot, followed by Wisconsin, Idaho, Missouri, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona and North Dakota. On the other end of the spectrum, the states with the most restrictions are Illinois, followed by Rhode Island, District of Columbia, Massachussetts, Vermont, Hawaii, Washington, New Mexico and (ties) New York, Michigan and Connecticut. See wallethub.com for the entire study.
I understand from the GHS senior fun night committee that the seniors voted to put $5,000 back into the community as a way of saying thanks to all our small businesses. Parents purchased gift cards with the money to give to all of the 63 seniors.
The U.S. Small Business Association released May 8 data from he second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). In round one, Idaho loan numbers were 13,627, and in round two, 14,051, for a total of 27,678 and $2.6 million loaned out.
So far, in round two, the overall average PPP loan is $73,000, as compared to $206,000 in round one. More than $122 billion is sill available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. See www.sba.gov/paycheckprotection for details.
If you are having trouble paying your Avista bill due to the coronavirus, call 1-800-227-9187. Avista reps will listen to each individual situation and try to identify ways to ease the burden.
Remember to continue to support your local businesses during these challenging times. I’m getting out more and more. Having Hailey at home for a couple of days helped, and we made our way to Pizza Factory, Seasons, Crema Café, Irwin Drug and Family Dollar.
Congratulations to the class of 2020! My wish for you is that these trying times have taught you resilience and flexibility, and you charge forward head on into your dreams and goals, whatever they may be!
