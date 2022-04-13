April is National Safe Digging Month, and Avista and Papa Murphy’s have teamed up to remind you to be aware of buried utilities. Call 811 or visit www.call811.com at least two business days before you dig—it’s the law. It allows a crew to locate and mark your underground lines ahead of time. And as a reminder, enjoy a large Kids Favorite (half cheese and half pepperoni) all month long at participating Papa Murphy’s locations for $8.11.
•
Merrow Materials landscape supply (residential and commercial) will have its grand opening Saturday, April 16, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 80 Frontage Road, Grangeville. Beverages and hamburgers will be provided.
Merrow Materials offers rock, bark, soil, flagstone, decorate rocks, landscape rocks and much more. Stop by for the open house, call 208-983-0618 or email merrowmaterials@gmail.com.
•
Idaho remains one of the youngest states in the nation according to recently released results from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016-2020 American Community Survey.
Idaho remained the sixth youngest state in the nation with a median age of 36.6 years. Utah retained its rank as the youngest with a median age of 31.1 years. Except for North Dakota, all 50 states and the District of Columbia experienced an increase in the median age. The nation’s median age was 38.2 years and is up slightly from its 37.6 years median age in 2015.
•
Industrious Family Films is sponsoring the first 2 seasons of The Chosen to be played every Thursday from April 14 to May 5 at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville. The Chosen is the first-ever multi-season show about the life of Christ.
•
The Clearwater Valley High School baseball team in Kooskia sent out thanks to the crew at Hahn Rental in Kamiah for donating the use of a roller last week for their baseball field.
“We appreciate all the local businesses and people who donate time, money, equipment and resources to our program,” the CV baseball Facebook page read.
•
Pine Tree Community Credit Union will host its 2022 annual meeting on Saturday, April 30, at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center in Grangeville. Check-in is at 11:30 with lunch at noon and the meeting at 1 p.m. There is no charge for lunch; however, members need to RSVP. Call 208-983-1558.
•
I don’t know how many of you have ever used or use Grammarly, but it’s interesting. It’s a program that checks grammar and spelling, and it’s very useful; however, it is not perfect for Associated Press style writing. For one, it favors the Oxford Comma. So, you know. We could debate for hours on that. It does give weekly “pep talks” and lets you know how well you’re doing, so there’s that!
