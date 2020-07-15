Encore Drive-In Nights is launching another drive-in concert which will air at drive-ins and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.
The upcoming concert is set for Sunset Auto Vue Drive-In in Grangeville on Saturday, July 25, with an all-new performance featuring Blake Shelton, who will be joined by guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. Tickets for the show went on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton. For information, visit encorenights.com.
Cost is $100 per carload; each person in the vehicle must have a seat belt.
·
Note that Kamiah Barbecue Days have been canceled.
·
A shoutout to Jared, Dan and the folks at The Tire Guy, who helped out Free Press sports guy Andrew Ottoson with a flat tire last week. He called, they came by his house and took care of it, lickety-split!
·
All Syringa Thrift Store shoppers are required to wear a mask. Shoppers will be responsible for providing their own masks. “We appreciate our customers' loyalty and compliance during this time as we do our best to keep our volunteers and patrons healthy,” said manager Kristi Soltman Brooks.
·
I put a little test in last week’s business column and, I’m surprised to say, few noticed it.
I said we had 2,216 people in the egg toss and used twice that many eggs. What?! That would mean everyone used two eggs!
It’s OK, my math skills aren’t always great, either (obviously). In all, 1,108 eggs were used. Just trying to keep you on your toes!
·
Clearwater Valley football coach Roger Whalen will be in his 50th year coaching this fall - but will be doing it in southern Colorado, he told the Free Press Wednesday, July 8.
