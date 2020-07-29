Know that the detour off U.S. Highway 95 is not bad at all. The Old Pollock Road has been improved and the wait isn’t unusually long. Be prepared to put an extra 30-ish minutes on your trip. There are several signs through the Pollock route that ask people to slow down. One read, “This isn’t U.S. 95 – slow down!” while another read, “Drive as if your kids lived here.” I think those are good pieces of advice to remember. The speed through there is listed as 35 mph; however, with the pilot car and traffic, you will probably be going slower than that. I’m sure this is a big adjustment for area residents. Also, seeing the rockslide was pretty amazing. You will be able to view it across the river on your detour trek.
·
The Riverview Motel in Riggins is for sale. It’s a nice property by the river, if you are thinking of a local investment. The Big Iron Motel in Riggins is renovating and adding on.
·
Lots of Riggins news this week since I was just there. Riggins Whitewater Market has a new electronic water and ice machine that is available 24/7. You can select 10 pounds of ice ($2) or 20 pounds ($3.75) and one gallon (.50 cents) or five gallons ($2) of water. Pretty cool! Check it out just off U.S. Highway 95/Main Street, downtown Riggins.
·
Pine Tree Community Credit Union in Riggins and in Grangeville have closed their lobbies to ensure the health and well-being of their members, employees, and the communities they serve. Riggins will have its drive-thru open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Grangeville drive-thru open Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
·
MASA (Medical Transport Solutions) is offering a free lunch at the Trails Restaurant and Lounge Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 4 and 5, 11:30 a.m. each day, for anyone interested in discussing ground, helicopter and fixed wing ambulance to and from hospitals, return transport to home, minor children/grandchildren return, spouse/companion transport and its worldwide coverage. RSVP by calling 855-947-1428.
·
I spent last weekend in Parma with a couple of college roommates and our kids. A fun time that included physical distancing activities of a “The Language of Flowers” class at Leaning Barn Farms, a sip and paint activity at the home of our host, Judy, as well as an outdoor meal at Parma Ridge Winery. A great time of laughing and visiting.
·
Here’s a bit of interesting information: American Addiction Centers Resource, Rehabs.com, conducted a study to delve into the vacation drinking habits of 2,600 adults (21-and-older) and found that more than one in five Idahoans (21 percent) say they would skip summer vacations altogether if all bars were closed. This perhaps highlights how significant the drinking culture is during this time.
·
Jungle Scout surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers to learn about changes in consumer buying behavior in the U.S. as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the global economy.
Consumer reliance and spending online — and specifically on Amazon — is poised to continue growing due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the top takeaways:
•Half of U.S. consumers (52 percent) have reduced their overall spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, 63 percent have increased or maintained their online spending, and 61 percent have increased or maintained their Amazon spending.
•71 percent of consumers say they have shopped on Amazon during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 48 percent of consumers say they are shopping more frequently on Amazon since the COVID-19 pandemic than they did previously.
•69 percent say they will maintain or increase their online spending even after/as physical stores reopen.
