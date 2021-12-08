For those who want to imbibe during the holiday season, know Idaho’s state liquor stores will all close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, while contract stores may have differing hours. On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, all liquor stores are closed. This is per Idaho Code § 23-307(b). For locations and other details, visit http://www.mixblendenjoy.com or http://liquor.idaho.gov/.
•
Big news for Advanced Welding and Steel in Grangeville and Brute Steel in Cottonwood as the complementary businesses have merged and have been sold by owners Ryan and Heather Uhlenkott. Sold to whom? About 88 different people! The business has been sold to its employees as an EOSP (employee-owned stock plan). Check out the story in this week’s paper. The option chosen by the Uhlenkotts is not only a great deal for employees, but also has a ring of incredible foresight for retention of employees and the future success of the company. Congratulations to the Uhlenkott family and the new employee-owners!
•
Student loan borrowers take note: a pause on federal student-loan payments is set to end in February. The moratorium on payments has been in place since March 2020 due to the pandemic, but it will be lifted on Jan. 31. According to the group Student Loan Hero, the average student loan payment for Idaho borrowers is $274 a month.
•
Wilderness View Cattle, Grangeville, Idaho, is a new member of the American Angus Association, the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Mo.
The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus. For details, visit www.angus.org.
•
Governor Brad Little commented last week that Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent for October, making Idaho’s unemployment rate the fourth best in the nation.
“It’s not surprising at all that the top 10 states for lowest unemployment rates — including Idaho — are led by Republican governors. Our unrelenting focus on keeping taxes low, governing responsibly, and structuring regulations so they support, not hinder, business have led to prosperity and opportunity for the people we serve. Our economy just continues to build steam. Congratulations, Idaho!”
According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8-percent in October, down 0.1 percentage points from September. The state’s labor force grew by 1,470 (0.2-percent) people to 907,622 - the second largest over-the-month increase this year. The labor force participation rate remained at 62.4-percent.
The top states for lowest unemployment rates are Nebraska, Utah, Oklahoma, Idaho, South Dakota, Vermont, New Hampshire, Alabama, Georgia and Montana. View the full rankings list here: https://www.bls.gov/web/laus/laumstrk.htm.
•
Don’t forget to check out all the local goods for the Christmas season! Irwin Drug received another shipment of beautiful Christmas décor, Grangeville Flower and Gift Shop has a wonderful array of modern farm and Christmas décor and so much more, Gauls Getaway has a variety of unique items, The Gallery offers gift merchandise, LeAnne’s Garden and Gift Center has many cute holiday items … and there are so many more to mention. Hit them all!
•
Santa on the fire truck sure gave me a big smile last week. Isn’t it awesome? I literally could not help but smile all the way home after a call-out “Merry Christmas?” and wave. Thanks, Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department, for all you do for our communities!
