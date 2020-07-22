Mark your calendars for Friday, Aug. 7, when Pine Tree Community Credit Union will be host to its annual Customer Appreciation Barbecue at both the Grangeville and Riggins locations. Stop in from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and a dessert bar, as well as the chance to win a $25 VISA card.
·
Syringa Hospital and Clinics and St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics are both in need of cloth masks. If you can make and donate some, drop them off at the hospitals or clinics.
·
The Housecall Vet, Dr. Kim Wolfrum, posted this on Facebook recently: Coming this fall, Dr. Wolfrum is opening a veterinary clinic in Grangeville at the USDA building on U.S. Highway 95. Tolo Veterinary Clinic will have an open house -- watch for dates. A large animal facility remodel will follow next year at the lower building. [I’m] wanting to hire a small animal Veterinarian this fall. If you know of someone somewhere send them my way.”
·
The Idaho County 4-H Horse Show is set for this Saturday, July 25, at the Border Days Arena. This is a good place to social distance and watch the kids work on their horsemanship skills.
·
Note that Cottonwood SummerFest, originally scheduled for this coming weekend, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
·
You may have noticed that COVID-19 not only caused a toilet paper and hand sanitizer shortage, but is also now responsible for a change shortage. Businesses are asking for exact change, if possible, and banks and credit unions are seeking rolled change. At Pine Tree, if you bring in rolled change, your name will be entered in a $25 drawing. Now may be the time to start counting, rolling and bringing in those extra coins.
·
Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) has received some generous donations specified to help local spay/neuter efforts, so ARF is able to offer a limited number of spay/neuter vouchers to those needing financial assistance to get this important surgery done. These vouchers will cover approximately 50 percent of the cost of a dog or cat spay/neuter and are intended to help senior citizens, veterans and low-income pet owners. Tracking the data of individuals helped with spay/neuter vouchers will help ARF with future grant submissions. Anyone who has been over-run by strays or dumped animals will also be considered. Call / text Rhonda Schacher (ARF vice-president) at 208-507-1226 if interested in a voucher. ARF is thankful to the continued support of the community for any and all donations to help improve animal welfare in the community and surrounding area and to support our long-term goal of a local animal shelter.
·
Due to Idaho COVID-19 Stage 4 restrictions, for the remainder of the summer swimming lessons at the Grangeville City Pool, for levels 1 and 2, will require that each student enrolled be accompanied in the water by someone aged 16 or older during each lesson. Be aware of this requirement when signing up your child for lessons. For questions, call 208-983-0935.
·
Come support Grangeville Farmers’ Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pioneer Park. Did you know, garlic is a species in the onion genus. It serves as a food, a flavoring and in traditional medicine. The well-known phenomenon of “garlic breath” is allegedly alleviated by eating fresh parsley. Although the bulb (which has sections called cloves) is the most commonly used part of the plant, other parts are also edible and milder including the scape (the long leafless flowering stem rising from the bulb) and the bulbils on the head of the stem. 1/8 teaspoon of garlic powder is approximately equal to one clove of fresh garlic.
·
Don’t forget: Encore Drive-In Nights is launching another drive-in concert which will air at drive-ins and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.
The upcoming concert is set for Sunset Auto Vue Drive-In in Grangeville on Saturday, July 25, will feature Blake Shelton, who will be joined by guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. Tickets for the show went on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton. For information, visit encorenights.com.
Cost is $114.99 per carload; each person in the vehicle must have a seat belt. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at about 9:15 p.m.
