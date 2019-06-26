NEZPERCE – Jail time was ordered for a Syringa man, sentenced earlier this month for felony battery on a law enforcement officer.
At his June 14 sentencing, Therral E. Jackson, 71, was ordered to serve two years in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction. However, Judge Jeff Brudie suspended this prison sentence and ordered Jackson to serve 45 days in the Lewis County Jail, after which he will be placed on probation for two years. As part of the sentence, Jackson was ordered to pay at $1,245.50 in fines and court costs. On a second charge, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer, Jackson was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, to run concurrent with his felony sentence.
Jackson was found guilty on both charges in a two-day trial held in February. Charges resulted from a June 12, 2018, incident during a traffic crash investigation on U.S. Highway 12 in Kamiah, investigated by the Kamiah Marshal’s Office with assistance from Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Corporal Keith Olsen. During the investigation, Jackson refused to comply with law enforcement orders to leave the scene, and during his arrest for obstruction, Jackson hit Olsen in the side of the face.
Prosecutor in the case was Zachary Pall. Jackson was represented by Lewiston attorney Jonathan Hally.
