GRANGEVILLE – With entries from parents across Idaho County, the Irwin Drug Back to School Photo Contest drew to a close Sept. 13 and a winner was chosen from area voters.
Winner in the contest was Jerrica May Jackson of Fenn, who submitted a photo of her 5-year-old daughter, Daisy.
“I was so surprised to win, but I was so happy we could win for Daisy’s classroom,” Jerrica said.
Daisy is a kindergarten student in the classroom of Mrs. Teresa Gorges at Grangeville Elementary Middle School.
The Jackson family and Mrs. Gorges each received $250 cash from Irwin Drug and its owner, Chad Jungert.
“I am happy to be the community’s pharmacy and store and be able to give back in this way,” Jungert said. “I know how important it is for teachers to have school supplies and all the items they need to support the students.”
Jungert said Irwin Drug, which was founded in 1944, focuses on customer service, but also serves the community in a variety of ways through its support of local people and activities, especially students. From sports and senior projects to Senior Fun Night and area auctions and raffles, Irwin Drug has a pulse on community endeavors.
“We realize the importance of being locally owned and feel a responsibility for our community members to be successful and feel supported by us,” Jungert said. “We take that investment in our community and people seriously.”
Daisy said she hopes for some more art supplies for her classroom, and that’s part of what Mrs. Gorges will put the classroom money toward.
“We really need white paper this year, and I plan to share with the other kindergarten teachers,” Gorges said.
She is in her 11th year of teaching, and her biggest challenges come in the form of time.
“Just the need for the time to get everything done and meet the kindergarten standards while still making learning fun would probably top my list for needs,” she said. “We have to be creative with our time.”
For Daisy, she enjoys art and the classroom’s books.
“And I like playing with my friends the most,” she smiled.
Daisy’s parents, Jerrica and Callen Jackson, have given her three siblings: Caliber, 4; and twins Pearl Rose and Boone, who are 1-1/2. The Jacksons named their oldest Daisy as that is what Jerrica’s grandfather called Jerrica when she was little.
Daisy has six dogs and a cat, but has one more wish for her family: a horse.
“She really wants a horse – but right now, we’re just going to start a savings account,” Jerrica smiled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.