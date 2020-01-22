KOOSKIA – The Clearwater Basin Collaborative (CBC) invites citizens who have interest in forest projects on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest (NPCLW) to attend an evening public meeting in Kooskia next Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Kooskia City Hall, 26 S Main Street. Following presentations, audience discussion time will be provided.
The NPCLW will have employees present to review specifics of the vegetation management program of work for the central zone (the Lochsa, Moose Creek and Powell ranger districts). Projects will include those in the conception or planning stage and those in implementation.
According to Bill Higgins, CBC co-chair, although the focus of these meetings will be timber harvest and fuels reduction work for protection from fire, there may also be updates on other potential forest management actions or issues of interest to the public.
The purpose of the CBC is to develop collaborative solutions that promote active forest management, fish and wildlife habitat restoration, recreation, economic vitality, and land and water protection within the Clearwater Region of Idaho. For information: https://clearwaterbasincollaborative.org/
Future meetings are planned during the next six months that will focus on the other NPCLW ranger districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.