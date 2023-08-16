Idaho County Sheriff’s Office personnel are continuing to monitor the water and riverbank for a Moscow resident, presumed drowned in a weekend jet boat accident.
Listed as missing is Wacy DeCora, 32.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Idaho County Sheriff’s Office personnel are continuing to monitor the water and riverbank for a Moscow resident, presumed drowned in a weekend jet boat accident.
Listed as missing is Wacy DeCora, 32.
Around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 13, ICSO Dispatch received a call of a jet boat accident on the Snake River, approximately 5.2 miles above the confluence of the Salmon River. Around 9 p.m. the night before, the jet boat had struck a rock and tore a hole in the bottom of the boat. They continued down the river and then got stuck on a gravel bar. The passenger walked up the gravel bar with his cellphone to try and signal help and DeCora stayed on the jet boat.
While the passenger was out of the boat, the water rose, and he was unable to return to the boat. Around 3 a.m., he was trying to communicate with the driver, DeCora, and he was gone.
In an ICSO statement: “Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Wacy.” The sheriff’s office also stated its thanks to Killgore Adventures, Homer Brown of Hammer Down River Excursions, Idaho Fish and Game, the U.S. Forest Service, and Life Flight, as well as other jet boaters and rafters, “for their quick and immediate willingness to help in an emergency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.