RIGGINS — The 38th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races are set to run this weekend, April 15-17, with racing action at 10 a.m. MT each day Saturday and Sunday. Boats will check in Friday, with the Show & Shine auction and barbecue at 4 p.m. MT that day.
The race tracks eight miles of the Salmon River, from Island Bar east of Riggins to Lightning Creek, north of the Time Zone Bridge. There’s no admission to watch; prime viewing is from Shorts Bar, the Salmon Rapids Lodge lawn, Riggins City Park, Time Zone Bridge or Tight Squeeze Rapid, where organizers have restrooms.
Camping is available at several sites near the race course.
It’s a boon for the town, and informally marks the first of several large events Riggins hosts during the hot tourism season.
The Little Salmon River, whose flow feeds into the main Salmon River near Salmon Rapids Lodge, has been running lower than is typical for this time of year, according to streamflow data available at last check on April 11. The main Salmon River flow is measured at White Bird, where it was tracking at about 8,200 cfs (cubic feet per second) at last check on April 11, which is in the normal range. This is roughly similar to last year’s readings, when the Little Salmon was moving about 600 cfs before the race and rose to about 900 cfs during the days shortly after. It had come up to about 1,400 cfs earlier that April. The Little Salmon hasn’t run so high yet this year, and with cool weather forecast, the river is forecast for around 800 cfs for the race days.
The confluence presents one unique challenge for the drivers and navigators, and waves and rapids near Time Zone Bridge present another. In between is a straight stretch that passes right below most of the town of Riggins, where crews and boats can sometimes pick up much speed before they adjust to the more testing waters.
The fastest boats in the race will also make swift use of the stretch above the confluence, zipping past Shorts Bar at some of their fastest speeds. In 2021, the No. 33 boat of Tim Harding completed the 10-leg time trial in 57 minutes, 40 seconds, finishing all four legs of the Sunday legs, eight miles apiece, in less than six minutes apiece, implying average speeds of faster than 90 miles per hour.
The number of boats in the race is subject to change, so hasn’t been declared for 2022; organizers reported times for seven “A” and “FX” boats in the 2021 race, through their Facebook page, facebook.com/SalmonRiverJetBoatRaces.
In recent years past, boats even faster than these have been entered in the Unlimited class. In 2019, for instance, the No. 377 of Ross Schlotthauer blitzed to a finish of 50 minutes, 30 seconds — averaging barely more than five minutes per leg. But the river that year was also running considerably higher at race time.
That year, about seven-tenths of an inch of rain fell during a 24-hour span that began at about 9 p.m. that Friday. When racing began in Riggins the next morning, the Salmon River was flowing about 20,000 cfs, and the main stem flow swelled to more than 30,000 cfs by midday Sunday. The Little Salmon River pushed up to about 3,000 cfs at about the same time.
