A Lewiston man was recovered last week following a jet boat crash on the Snake River.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, last Thursday, Feb. 10, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a call regarding an SOS activation from a Garmin In-Reach device. The Garmin operator advised they received a message saying, “Boat down, help me,” and the location of the activation was just downriver of Lookout Creek on the Snake River.
Communication with the Garmin dispatcher confirmed he was out of the river and did not need medical attention.
Homer Brown, of Hammer Down River Excursions, responded to 6.5 miles north of Pittsburg Landing with his jet boat to assist. He and Idaho County personnel responded to the location of the crash. The driver and only occupant of the boat, Steve Garrett of Lewiston, had been picked up by a fisheries boat and taken to his cabin.
