“North Central Idaho’s unemployment saw the sharpest one-month increase ever, going from near-record lows in March to near-record highs in April. Nothing has ever taken such a large toll in such a short time,” stated regional economist with Idaho Department of Labor, Kathryn Tacke.
Unemployment rates in North Central Idaho soared from near record lows in March to near record highs in April. The region as a whole saw its unemployment rise from 2.7 percent in March to 11.4 percent in April.
“That was considerably higher than the Great Recession peak of 8.6 percent in September 2011, but lower than the post-1940 record level of 14.5 percent in October 1982,” explained Tacke. “The number of unemployed residents in the region rose from 1,412 in March to 5,696 in April.”
North Central Idaho had the third highest jobless rate of Idaho’s regions. Northern Idaho’s rate in April was 16.7 percent, and the state’s most populated region, the Southwest, had a rate of 12.3 percent. Eastern Idaho (Idaho Falls area) and Southeast Idaho (Pocatello area) had the lowest rates of 7.1 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively. South Central (the Twin Falls area) had an unemployment rate of 11.1 percent.
“Our region’s rate was one-tenth of a percentage lower than the state’s rate of 11.5 percent,” Tacke said. The nation’s rate climbed from 4.4 percent in March to 14.7 percent in April. For both Idaho and the U.S. April’s rates were the highest level since the Great Depression.
Idaho County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose from 3.6 percent to 12.1 percent in April. Just two months earlier, this February, the county’s jobless rate had fallen to an all-time low of 3.4 percent.
Lewis County’s jobless rate jumped from 4.5 percent in March to 14.4 percent in April. That rate was only one-tenth of a percentage point below the post-1940 record of 14.5 percent in August 1980. Its March rate approached its record low of 4.3 percent in the spring of 2014.
April labor force statistics for the state sow Idaho and Lewis counties have a combined unemployment rate of 12.6 percent for April 2020, as compared to 4.7 percent in 2019.
“It’s important to remember that jobless rates capture only some of the pain inflicted on North Central Idaho residents,” Tacke reminded. “Business owners have seen steep curtailments in revenues and unprecedented anxiety and uncertainty about what their businesses will endure because of COVID-19. Many of the people who remained employed had sharp reductions in the hours they were able to work, and some had reductions in pay, bonuses, tips, and self-employment income.”
Tacke said with many businesses reopening in the last few weeks, many jobs have been restored.
“However, the global economic downturn, the extreme decrease in tourism activity, and reduction in local incomes affecting consumer spending -- which in turns results in job losses -- are likely to continue to cause some job losses to persist for a few months or even years.
Initial claims for unemployment insurance have fallen in the few weeks in North Central Idaho, as well as in Idaho and the U.S. However, they still are high relative to the pre-coronavirus period of economic prosperity.
In the week that ended on Saturday, May 16, North Central Idaho residents filed 132 new claims. That was still 40 percent higher than those filed during the last week before the coronavirus hit, the week ending March 14.
