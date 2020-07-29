A recent study shows the job outlook for mental health workers is on the rise, as the stigma around mental health dissipates.
The demand for substance abuse and mental health counselors will climb by 22 percent through 2028, compared to a growth rate of just 5 percent for all jobs.
PsyDPrograms.org recently released its study, Best States for Mental Health Workers, which analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Zillow and Indeed.
The study analyzed salary income, housing affordability and residents’ mental health against the national average to determine the rankings.
States with a low cost of living and high percentage of people with mental illness ranked highest on the list.
Here are key findings in Idaho:
• People with Mental Illness: 24.5 percent
• Average Income: $11,940
• Annual Housing Cost: $69,939
Here are key national findings:
• 10 best states: West Virginia, Arkansas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Indiana, Idaho, Kentucky, Iowa, Kansas and Wyoming.
• 10 worst states: California, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Maryland, Texas, Virginia, Massachusetts and Georgia.
• Nationally, New Jersey has the lowest reported rate of mental illness (16.1 percent), while Utah has the highest (25.3 percent).
