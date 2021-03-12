BOISE -- Senate Joint Memorial 103, which acknowledges the four dams on the Snake River as multipurpose and beneficial to the state of Idaho while condemning their removal, was passed in Senate on Tuesday this week.
This memorial comes after a detailed plan on removing these dams in Idaho was sent out to the public for feedback by U.S. Representative Mike Simpson. Simpson has said over many years that removing these dams is one of his goals during his time in office, but Idahoans are taking a different side to his proposal.
The memorial was sponsored by Regina Bayer and was first presented in a hearing in the Senate Resources and Environment Committee on Monday, where 25 testimonies were on the docket.
Idaho citizens, conservation organizations, agriculture organizations, tribes, and transportation companies testified in support or opposing the memorial.
The general trend was tribes like the Shoshone-Bannock, conservationists, outfitters and guides, and local Idahoans from small towns relying on fishing like Riggins and Salmon all opposing the memorial. Idaho’s agriculture and agriculture transportation industries were all in support of the memorial.
Some of the major issues held was the language used surrounding anadromous fish, where all native Idaho species of Salmon and Steelhead are under and endangered or threatened status.
After 18 of the 25 testimonies had concluded, with a majority opposing the memorial including the seven unheard testimonies, chairman Steve Vick ended the testimonies, and the committee sent the memorial to the Senate floor with a “Do Pass” recommendation.
In a 28-6-1 vote, the memorial was adopted by the Idaho Senate on Tuesday. On Thursday, an informational presentation was given on the Columbia-Snake River system.
It's a very efficient system," David Doeringsfeld, General Manager of the Port of Lewiston, told Idaho lawmakers on Thursday.
Doeringsfeld and other stakeholders spoke to the Idaho Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee on Thursday about the importance of the Columbia-Snake River system to Idaho agriculture.
"Idaho produces a lot of wheat," Stacey Satterlee, Executive Director of the Idaho Grain Producers Association, told the committee, about 112 million bushel production last year. "Generally, half of that wheat, the half grown in southern and eastern Idaho, stays in the United States for domestic uses. The other half...makes its way to Lewiston, is put on a barge, makes its way down the river to Portland, and then on to customers around the world."
Paul Arrington, Executive Director of the Idaho Water Users Association, told the panel Idaho's economy relies on a developed river system.
While this presentation had no effect on policy or any votes connected, a big theme in the legislature this week was surrounding U.S. Representative Simpson’s plan and many Idahoan’s voices that oppose the removal of the Snake River dams.
